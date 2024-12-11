Breaking News

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp facing 'technical issue' as thousands report outage

Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram icons. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Thousands of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users are reporting "technical issues" with Meta's platforms.

The tech giant confirmed it is working to resolve the issues following reports from users across the globe.

In a statement on the X, Meta said: "We're aware that a technical issue is impacting some users' ability to access our apps.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience."

As per DownDetector, which monitors the number of outage reports users make, 23,000 had reported issues with Facebook by 6pm on Wednesday in the UK alone.

Users have been met with this message when logging into Facebook. Picture: Facebook

A further 17,0000 and 11,000 had reported issues with WhatsApp and Instagram.

The UK, Europe, the US, Asia, Australia and South America are facing issues this evening.

When logging into Meta's platforms, most users are being met with a message saying the platforms are undergoing "maintenance."

Reacting to the outage, one social media user joked: "My Facebook messenger going down and I suddenly feel like I'm on an island all alone."

While another added: "Me running to Twitter to see if everyone else’s Facebook is down or if it’s my internet."

This is a breaking story, more follows...