Facial recognition smartwatches to be used to monitor foreign offenders in UK

5 August 2022, 12:50

Migrants convicted of criminal offences will be required to scan their faces with smartwatches under Home Office plans
Migrants convicted of criminal offences will be required to scan their faces with smartwatches under Home Office plans. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Migrants convicted of criminal offences will need to use smartwatches installed with facial recognition to scan their faces up to five times a day under new government plans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The scheme, set to be introduced across the UK from autumn, will require individuals "subject to immigration control" to be monitored daily with either an ankle tag or a smartwatch.

The individuals will need to take photos of themselves on their smartwatch throughout the day and their locations will be tracked 24/7, according to The Guardian.

The images will then be checked against biometric facial images on the Home Office systems.

Read more: Keir Starmer breached code of conduct after failing to register football and food festival tickets

Read more: What the Bank of England's interest rate hike could mean for you and your money

A manual check will be performed if the verification fails.

The individual's name, date of birth, nationality and photographs will be stored for up to six years.

The Guardian reports the scheme will initially cost the government £6m.

LBC has approached the Home Office for a comment.

The data will be shared with the Home Office, the Ministry of Justice and the police.

The Home Office said the sharing of similar data with police "is not new".

But campaigners have hit out at the plans, saying 24-hour surveillance is a breach of human rights.

"Facial recognition is known to be an imperfect and dangerous technology that tends to discriminate against people of colour and marginalised communities," Lucie Audibert, a lawyer and legal officer for Privacy International, told The Guardian.

Read more: Tory leadership vote delayed by 'hacking fears'

Read more: Grant Shapps threatens prison to Just Stop Oil protesters who block M25

She added that such "dehumanising" schemes are "driven by private companies who profit from governments' race towards total surveillance".

Dr Monish Bhatia, a lecturer in criminology at Birkbeck, University of London, said the monitoring was "intrusive" and would have a detrimental impact on individuals' mental health.

She added the Home Office had not provided any evidence for why the scheme was necessary.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Workers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Britain's biggest and busiest container port, have voted to go on strike.

Workers at UK's busiest container port to strike for 8 days in August amid pay row

Jonada was killed in a speedboat accident in Albania

British girl, 7, killed while swimming on holiday 'after police chief hits her with speedboat'

A new video has emerged of Rishi Sunak appearing to brag about diverting funding from "deprived urban areas" at a Conservative Party leadership campaign event on July 29, 2022 in Tunbridge Wells.

Fury as video shows Rishi boasting about taking money from 'deprived urban areas' for wealthy towns

Alex Jones who was ordered to pay $4.1 to the family of a Sandy Hook victim

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1million over false Sandy Hook claims

Archie Battersbee will not be moved to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's family lose hospice bid - but 'broken' mum vows not to give up

Rebecca Dykes was killed in 2017

Brit govt worker raped and killed by Uber driver who dumped her body by the road

Marmaris

British woman killed and husband critical after speedboat crash in Turkey

Temperatures could hit the mid 30s next week

Brace for another heatwave: UK to bake in mid-30C temperatures next week

Shapps wants to ease rules for HGV driving to solve driver shortages

'Brexit bonus' plan to allow motorists to drive HGVs without extra tests to help solve driver shortages

Amelia's family wants to raise £140,000 for her treatment

'Miracle she's alive': Brit teenager gored by bison and paralysed on second day of US trip

Putin's health has been heavily speculated on since the invasion of Ukraine began

Ukraine spy boss says Putin is using a body double 'because his ears changed' amid health claims

Charity Mermaids has changed the titles of Mr Men books to promote gender neutral terms.

Trans children charity shares mock ups of Mr Men characters with gender neutral terms

Uoc Van Nguyen, 31 (top left), Cuong Van Chu, 39, (top right), Nam Thanh Le, 21 (bottom left) and Duong Van Nguyen, 29 (bottom right), were all believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building.

Four Vietnamese migrants feared dead named by police after human remains found inside scorched mill

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have clashed over the recession warning.

Truss says recession 'not inevitable' as Tory leadership hopefuls clash over Bank's dire economic warning

Exclusive
Former Director of the CIA General David Patraeus tells Tom Swarbrick that the UK's response to the war in Ukraine has been 'the manifestation of Global Britain'.

UK response to Ukraine war 'the manifestation of Global Britain', says ex CIA boss

Love Island Star Kem Cetinay was involved in a horror crash.

Love Island star Kem Cetinay involved in horror crash that left motorcyclist dead

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thailand Pub Fire

14 die in fire at pub in Thailand and many critically injured

Grain ship

Three more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal

SpaceX South Korea Moon

South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon

Brittney Griner

Kremlin says Griner swap must be discussed without publicity

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

China halts climate and military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

Coronavirus – Tue Feb 15, 2022

20 Covid-19 linked deaths recorded in latest weekly figures

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, centre, with a congressional delegation Raja Krishnamoorthi, left, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Friday, August 5, 2022

China cannot stop US officials from visiting Taiwan, says Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi

China sanctions US house speaker Nancy Pelosi over Taiwan visit

Antony Blinken

Blinken: Chinese military drills mark ‘significant escalation’

Firefighting equipment

Berlin forest fire contained – but ammo dump remains a problem

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis
James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London