Failing NHS hospitals to be named and shamed as Wes Streeting pledges to sack underperforming managers

13 November 2024, 06:36

Wes Streeting plans to give the drug to unemployed and obese Brits.
Wes Streeting plans to give the drug to unemployed and obese Brits. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

NHS managers will be named and shamed then sacked if they fail to perform in league tables, Health Secretary Wes Streeting will announce on today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Under a new “zero tolerance” approach, Wes Streeting will warn there “will be no more rewards for failure.”

NHS England will carry out a "no holds barred" review of NHS performance across England with the results made public in league tables which are regularly updated.

Trusts will then be ranked under a range of factors, such as finance, services and patient access.

Read more: 'Game changer' stop smoking pill varenicline to be offered by NHS

The Health Secretary will tell the NHS Providers conference in Liverpool: “There’ll be no more turning a blind eye to failure. We will drive the health service to improve, so patients get more out of it for what taxpayers put in.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Visits Healthcare Site In East London
Prime Minister Keir Starmer Visits Healthcare Site In East London. Picture: Getty

The move has riled up NHS leaders, with some claiming staff will be demoralised and accusing ministers of "falling for the appealing notion of a magic productivity tree which will make the NHS more efficient just by shaking the magic tree harder."

Under the Government plans, persistently failing managers will be replaced and turnaround teams sent into trusts that are running big financial deficits or offering patients a poor service.

Meanwhile, the best NHS performers will be given greater spending control to help modernise their buildings, equipment and technology after it was concluded the incentives weren’t high enough for hospitals to do well.

Mr Streeting will say: "The Budget showed this Government prioritises the NHS, providing the investment needed to rebuild the health service.

"Today we are announcing the reforms to make sure every penny of extra investment is well spent and cuts waiting times for patients.

"There'll be no more turning a blind eye to failure. We will drive the health service to improve, so patients get more out of it for what taxpayers put in.

"Our health service must attract top talent, be far more transparent to the public who pay for it, and run as efficiently as global businesses.

"With the combination of investment and reform, we will turn the NHS around and cut waiting times from 18 months to 18 weeks."

The NHS logo.
The NHS logo. Picture: Alamy

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard added: "While NHS leaders welcome accountability, it is critical that responsibility comes with the necessary support and development.

"The extensive package of reforms, developed together with government, will empower all leaders working in the NHS and it will give them the tools they need to provide the best possible services for our patients."

Wes Streeting has already told failing NHS managers they will be denied pay rises if they can’t improve care.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said "the prospect of more 'league tables' will concern health leaders, as these can strip out important underlying information.

"NHS staff are doing their very best for patients under very challenging circumstances and we do not want them feeling like they are being named and shamed.

"League tables in themselves do not lead to improvement. Trusts struggling with consistent performance issues, some of which reflect contextual issues such as underlying population heath and staff shortages, need to be identified and supported in order to recover."

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Health Secretary Wes Streeting Visit St. George's Hospital In London Ahead Of Budget
UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Health Secretary Wes Streeting Visit St. George's Hospital In London Ahead Of Budget. Picture: Getty

Nuffield Trust chief executive, Thea Stein, added: "We know from the special measures for quality regime that naming and shaming NHS trusts can make it harder to recruit staff, which doesn't help patient care at all.

"It's unclear what new league tables will measure - a table based on general waiting times doesn't add much if you need to know how good heart surgery is.

"Many of the drivers of poor productivity are systemic, from the dire state of social care stranding people in hospital, to crumbling roofs and worsening population health.

"They happen across England. Which trust is worst affected is often a matter of luck and history as much as leadership.

"We need a system that encourages leaders to go to the most difficult and challenged trusts to improve patient care, not one that rewards them for choosing easier places to work.

"Ministers have long warned the NHS against the naive belief in the magic money tree.

"But they themselves are at risk of falling for the appealing notion of a magic productivity tree which will make the NHS more efficient just by shaking the magic tree harder, rather than by changing the drivers of efficiency.

"That can only lead to the NHS being forced back into asking for 'more, more, more', with patients ultimately paying the price."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Abuse is a 'whole church problem' safeguarding lead warns in wake of Archbishop of Canterbury’s resignation

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

Christmas boost: Kate's annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme

Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk to his cabinet when he becomes president

'Threat to bureaucracy': Donald Trump confirms Elon Musk will lead department to cut down on government waste

Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk to his cabinet when he becomes president

Donald Trump confirms tech billionaire Elon Musk will join cabinet when he becomes president

Shop selling knives in the Old Town in Chania, Crete, Greece.

Social media bosses who don't stop illegal knives being advertised on their sites could face fines

Several sandbags to contain the new flood in Aldaia, Valencia

Flood-hit areas of Spain brace for torrential rain forecast as orange alert issued

Hereford, Herefordshire, UK – Friday 4th July 2024 –

More than half of candidates claim they were abused or intimidated during election campaign

Booker Prize 2024 Award Ceremony in London

Samantha Harvey becomes first woman since 2019 to win Booker Prize

All Main Candidates For PM Address CBI Conference

Victim of serial abuser John Smyth says Archbishop's resignation paves way for others to be held 'accountable'

police uk light car

Three taken to hospital after car mounts pavement on busy London street near Piccadilly Circus

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Archbishop of Canterbury only resigned due to ‘immense pressure’, insists John Smyth abuse victim

Andrew Marr spoke to Liz Carr

'Coercion on a state level': Silent Witness star argues assisted dying bill risks people feeling there is 'no choice'

x

'He did everything right': Reporter who broke story of John Smyth's abuse defends Justin Welby following resignation

Kate Mulcahy, 37, was found dead after a fierce blaze broke out at the home in Greater Manchester

Mother of four, 37, killed in fire at £1.2m home as her four young children 'manage to escape'

A key vote on assisted dying will take place at the end of the month.

'There are different views and opinions': MP behind assisted dying bill reveals cabinet split ahead of key vote

The Queen at her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.

Queen Camilla seen for the first time after missing Remembrance Sunday service due to chest infection

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Why has Justin Welby resigned and what happens next to the Church? All your questions answered
The trio of brazen shoplifters has been jailed

Shameless shoplifters jailed for stealing £200,000 of goods in 120 offences after being caught on CCTV
Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Houses of Parliament

'Knifeman' arrested by armed police after reports of man 'carrying knives' outside Parliament
Justin Welby has resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury in the wake of abuse scandal

Read in full: Justin Welby's letter resigning as Archbishop of Canterbury

Curtis Green

Father-to-be shot dead after south London party named and pictured for first time as family pay tribute
Nottingham Panthers forward Johnson suffered a fatal neck injury in October 2023

Police issue update on man arrested over manslaughter of ice hockey player Adam Johnson

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns following damning report into Church abuse scandal
The husband of Erin Jayne Plummer has reportedly died in a suspected self-harm incident

Husband of Australian TV star dies suddenly two years after her suicide leaving three kids orphaned
Sue Gray

Sue Gray rejects Keir Starmer's job offer after being removed as chief of staff

Malin Andersson was caught in a horror motorway incident

Love Island star Malin Andersson 'seconds from death' after £100k BMW 'blew up and caught fire'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere
Harry has paid tribute to veterans

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to 'fellow veterans' in rare statement to mark Armistice Day
Duchess Sophie made a sweet gesture to Princess Kate at the end of the Remembrance Day service

Duchess Sophie's tender gesture to Kate as pair appear on Cenotaph balcony in royal return to duties

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News