Predator fake taxi driver who travelled with 'rape kit' including latex gloves and Viagra jailed for 18 years

25 July 2023, 15:08 | Updated: 25 July 2023, 15:14

Graham Head was jailed for a chilling pair of sexual assaults in Sussex while posing as a cab driver
Graham Head was jailed for a chilling pair of sexual assaults in Sussex while posing as a cab driver. Picture: Sussex Police

By Chay Quinn

A fake taxi driver has been jailed for two attempted sex attacks - having stalked Brighton nightclubs with a 'rape kit' including Viagra, a balaclava, and lubricant.

Graham Head, 66, from Pevensey, prowled Sussex looking for victims in a Mercedes saloon car and was finally arrested on November 18 last year.

He was caught after a woman in her 20s reported him for an attempted sexual assault - managing to recall a partial number plate after escaping the vehicle around 3am that morning.

After his vehicle was searched, the sick predator was found to have latex gloves, condoms, Viagra tablets, and a balaclava inside his car. His mobile phone had been placed on flight mode.

Graham Head arrested by Sussex Police after posing as fake taxi driver

He initially tried to evade the police before they caught up to him in Preston Circus - where they arrested him for attempted rape and trying to evade police.

The committed sexual deviant was also discovered to have Googled how to stop police tracking his phone.

When he was caught, it emerged that Head had been a suspect in August the same year when a teenager reported a man dragging her into bushes in Hove Park after a lift from Brighton to the location.

Despite the attempted rape, the victim manage to escape when her phone rang and the perpetrator fled.

He was found guilty of kidnap, attempted rape, and assault by penetration and remanded in custody on June 2 - with his 18-year custodial sentence handed down today.

Graham Head was jailed for a chilling pair of sexual assaults in Sussex while posing as a cab driver
Graham Head was jailed at Hove Crown Court in June and was sentenced today. Picture: Sussex Police

In a statement submitted to the court, one of Head’s victims outlined the long-term effects of the attack.

“Most prominently, I really struggle to be outside by myself at night,” she said.

“I start to panic at every insignificant sound as I assume that it must be someone who is coming to hurt and violate me. In general, I don’t feel safe anymore knowing that there are people out there who want to do what has been done to me.”

Detective Constable Elliott Lander, of Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team, said: “Graham Head was a committed offender who demonstrated a meticulous approach to preying on vulnerable women.

“With him now behind bars for a significant length of time, our streets are safer as a result.

“I would like to once again thank these two brave women for supporting the investigation through to prosecution – without them Head could still be on the loose, putting other women in danger.

“We believe Head may have further victims who have not yet come forward. If you believe you may have been a victim, or have any information which could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Cooper. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

Graham Head, 66, from Pevensey, prowled Sussex looking for victims in a Mercedes saloon car and was finally arrested on November 18 last year.
Graham Head, 66, from Pevensey, prowled Sussex looking for victims in a Mercedes saloon car and was finally arrested on November 18 last year. Picture: Sussex Police

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, Sussex Police’s lead for violence against women and girls, said: “Women and girls should be able to walk the streets safe from dangerous predators like Graham Head.

“His imprisonment is another step in our ongoing commitment to making sure Sussex remains a safe place for women and girls.

“While we and our partners have a range of measures in place to protect people from harm, we are also working hard to improve the quality of investigations to ensure we catch and prosecute perpetrators.

“Our message to victims remains the same – please report any crimes or concerns to the police. You will be believed, you will be supported and we will do everything in our power to get you the justice you deserve.”

