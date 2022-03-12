'If we fall, you fall': Fake video shows Paris attacked in chilling warning from Ukraine

A fake video shows what Russian bombardment of Paris would look like. Picture: Twitter

By Daisy Stephens

A fake video produced to show what it would look like if Russia attacked Paris has been shared by Ukraine as a warning of what could happen if Putin is not stopped.

The video is an attempt to bring the Russian invasion of Ukraine closer to home for Europeans, the Daily Mail reports, and also calls for countries to close the airspace over Ukraine.

The clip shows a woman posing next to the Eiffel Tower, seconds before several explosions strike in the vicinity of the landmark.

The woman ducks for cover and the camera shakes with the impact.

A series of other mock-up clips show Parisian buildings being bombed, the Eiffel Tower on fire in the aftermath of an explosion, and air raid sirens ringing out across the iconic city as more bombs fall.

Planes sweep overhead, with children crying and people screaming audibly in the background.

We also thought that it could never happen pic.twitter.com/3YPf9gRScx — Олександр Мережко (@3TrAmvL026aJRar) March 11, 2022

At the end of the video, the text reads: "Just think if this were to happen in another European capital."

It then showed quotes from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy.

"We will fight till the end," it reads.

"Giving us a chance to live.

"Close the sky over Ukraine, or give us air fighters.

"If we fall, you fall."

The clip was shared by Oleksandr Merezhko, the chair of the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Committee.

He wrote: "We also thought that it could never happen."

President Zelenskyy has previously warned that Putin will not stop at Ukraine, and urged other European countries to join the resistance against Russia.

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko earlier likened Putin's invasion to the start of the second world war and said history was repeating itself.

"I don't understand what is wrong with us humans and humanity why we don't learn from the lessons," she told Times Radio.

"History is just repeating itself time and time again."

She added: "A year ago, eight years ago was the time to [stop Putin], but nobody wanted to get involved.

"This is the same as 1938 when also the world and the United States in particular were averting their eyes from what was being done by Hitler and his Nazi Party.

"And then they stepped in when the death toll was going up by the millions."

Russian forces have advanced closer to Kyiv in recent days.

Whilst a 40-mile military convoy heading for the capital had appeared to stall, it has now split in a bid to surround the city.

On Saturday the bulk of the forces were just 25km from the centre.

Inside the capital, defenders vowed Russians will face a "fortress".

President Zelenskyy refused to flee the city, saying Russia could only take Kyiv if it "razes it to the ground".

"We know 100 per cent that we will win," he added.