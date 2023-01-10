Families of couple who died in a waterfall in Brecon Beacons 'devastated' by 'immeasurable loss'

10 January 2023, 23:40

Kate and Helen Patching
Kate and Helen Patching. Picture: Supplied

By Kit Heren

The families of a couple who died in a waterfall in Wales have spoken of their "immeasurable loss".

Married Kent couple Rachael and Helen Patching, 52, were on holiday in Ystradfellte, Powys in the Brecon Beacons at the start of the year.

Emergency services were called after two people were spotted in the water under a waterfall on January 4.

Their bodies were later recovered by emergency services after a four-day search.

In a social media statement, Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said the search had been impeded by "high levels of fast-flowing water in the river which is influenced by prevailing weather".

In a joint statement released by Dyfed-Powys Police, their families paid tribute and thanked emergency services for the attempted rescue.

We are devastated to have suffered such an immeasurable loss following the news of Rachael and Helen's passing at just 33 and 52," they said.

"They were such a devoted, selfless, and loving couple having had an immensely positive impact on all those they met.

"Their love for animals and dedication to caring for them so lovingly over the years made them a truly admirable credit to themselves and society."

"Their endless laughter will be forever remembered by all who had the honour to know them. There are no words that can express enough how highly they were both thought of by family members, friends, and colleagues.

The families also thanked all of the people and organisations who had helped in the search for their loved ones.

