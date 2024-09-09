Families of Lucy Letby victims facing 'anxiety' and 'gaps' in understanding as speculation over killer nurse's innocence grows

Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is was found guilty of the murder of seven babies. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

A solicitor representing the families of six of Lucy Letby’s victims has spoken out about the distress caused by ongoing media speculation surrounding the convicted nurse’s status and potential appeals.

Tamlin Bolton, who represents several families affected by Letby’s crimes, described the impact of this speculation as "upsetting" and said it has added to the emotional strain already felt by the grieving parents.

The solicitor said: "I can't stress enough how upsetting that has been for all of the families that I represent. And they have thought about so many ways in which they can try to address that and deal with it and make sure they put their voice across. But of course, they're restricted by wanting to keep themselves confidential and private."

The solicitor highlighted the particular challenge of shielding families from the media frenzy, especially in the age of social media. With their surviving children now approaching eight or nine years old, many are starting to encounter misinformation and speculation about their siblings’ deaths.

"They are looking at TikTok, they're looking at social media," Bolton explained, "and there are people claiming that the harm that was caused to them or their sibling was not caused by somebody who's been found guilty of those crimes by a jury."

The emotional toll on the families has been immense, compounded by the fact that they must soon face an inquiry into the events at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

"It's really difficult for a lot of them," Bolton said. "They're all dealing with this enormous ongoing tragedy. They’re full of a lot of hope but an awful lot of anxiety about what they're now going to hear."

In the upcoming inquiry, families hope to finally gain a clearer understanding of what happened to their children.

Many still feel there are "gaps" in the information they’ve received, particularly concerning the hospital’s communication with parents during the time of the incidents.

"The duty of candour between the hospital and the parents is one of the key issues of the inquiry," Bolton explained. "For a number of the parents, they weren't even aware that their children had suffered any kind of collapses or incidents on that unit until they were contacted by the police."

As the inquiry approaches, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also weighed in on the issue, calling the ongoing public speculation surrounding Letby’s guilt "crass and insensitive."

Speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday, Mr Streeting emphasized the importance of respecting the judicial process and the families of the victims.

"Out of respect to the families, do it quietly," he urged, acknowledging the immense grief they are enduring. He also affirmed that Letby's appeals had been thoroughly reviewed and rejected by the Court of Appeal.

While some continue to question Letby’s conviction, Streeting was clear in his message: "We always presume innocence – Lucy Letby has been found guilty. Let the judicial inquiry run its course."

The public inquiry into the events at the hospital is due to begin on September 10, offering families a long-awaited opportunity for answers.