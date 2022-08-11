'Just come home': Heartbroken family of boy, 4, missing in Turkey plead for his return

The four-year-old and his mum are believed to have met his dad in Turkey. Picture: Durham Constabulary

By Emma Soteriou

The heartbroken family of a four-year-old boy who went missing in Turkey have pleaded with his mum to 'just come home'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police are urgently searching for George Jack Temperley-Wells, who is believed to have travelled from Darlington to the Antalya area of Turkey with his mum - Brogan Elizabeth Temperley - on June 29.

They are likely to have spent time with the four-year-old’s father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, while in Turkey, Durham Constabulary said.

Last night, grandparents, Maureen and George Temperley, begged for their daughter to get in touch.

Retired Royal Navy diver and businessman George, 85, told The Sun: "We just want her to come home."

Read more: Urgent hunt for British boy, 4, missing in Turkey after going on holiday with his mum

Brogan Elizabeth Temperley is 28 and described as slim build with long, dark hair and dark eyes. Picture: Durham Constabulary

George, who has red hair, a pale complexion, and dark eyes - was last seen in the Marina area of Alanya, in Turkey.

His mum, Brogan, 28, is described as having a slim build with long, dark hair and dark eyes.

According to the paper, grandmother Maureen said: "We love her to bits but she is driving us nuts not knowing where she is. We are a very close family.

"Her and Mr Wells have not been in a relationship for years so we have not got a clue why she would go to Turkey to see him."

Police said they have serious concerns for George's welfare and need to urgently locate him and speak with his mum.

Anyone who is in contact with her has been urged to encourage her to contact the authorities in Turkey or the UK immediately to confirm her whereabouts and/or seek assistance to return home.

Those with information in the UK can call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 325 of June 30.

Those in Turkey can either attend a local police station or call their emergency number on 112 / 115.