Family of Brit grandmother stranded in Florida and fighting for her life issue 'heartbreaking' update

31 December 2024, 19:02 | Updated: 31 December 2024, 19:04

76-year-old Patricia Bunting from Wigan was on a three week holiday with her grandson and two sons to Disney World
76-year-old Patricia Bunting from Wigan was on a three week holiday with her grandson and two sons to Disney World . Picture: GoFundMe

By Charlie Duffield

The family of a British grandmother who became stranded in a Florida hospital for five weeks, after catching Covid and developing pneumonia, have issued an updated on her condition.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

76-year-old Patricia Bunting from Wigan was on a three week holiday with her grandson and two sons to Disney World when she became ill and was taken to hospital at Orland's Dr P.Phillips Hospital last month.

Her family set up a GoFundMe earlier this month to raise enough money to bring her back home to the UK in an air ambulance.

This would enable her to continue receiving sufficient care and be surrounded by her loved ones.

But this week, Patricia's daughter Emma issued a tragic update on her mother's condition, as she remains stuck in the US.

On the fundraising website she wrote: "Just wanted to update you all on mum's progress and thank you all so so much for all your kindness, support and generosity.

"My mum is still suffering from severe swelling on her hands, feet and legs.

"Emma also explained that her mother's haemoglobin and platelet levels 'still remain on the low side', has 'fluctuating blood pressure' and remains on constant flow oxygen.

"She still isn't yet mobile after being in hospital for five weeks."

Previously Patricia's daughter revealed that the cost of a special air ambulance to bring her mother home would be £130,000.

In her most recent update Emma said the family was still working with the hospital and the independent air ambulance companies to "determine the best options for mum to get home safely". 

"We as a family are desperate to get mum home but she needs to be able to make the long journey home safely. 

"It's heartbreaking that she missed Christmas at home with all her loving family and also now new year."

Currently the family has raised £38,368 and has received for than 1,600 donations altogether.

Patricia was left fighting for her life in Florida after refusing to pay for travel insurance for her "last trip abroad" to Disney.

She spent two years saving up so she could take two of her sons and grandson to Walt Disney World.

She wanted to return to her "happy place" one final time before her health deteriorated further - but refused to pay for travel insurance when she was quoted more than £3,000.

Patricia Bunting
Patricia Bunting. Picture: GoFundMe

Ms Bunting currently uses three different inhalers to ease breathing difficulties and relies on a walker to get around.

However, having taken out travel insurance before and "never had to use it" she decided to risk it for her final trip.

She enjoyed three weeks in Florida before complaining of exhaustion on November 23 - just five days before she was due to fly home.

Ms Bunting was rushed to hospital, spending five days in intensive care with Covid and flu before developing pneumonia.

Sharing a previous update on GoFundMe, her daughter, Emma Bunting, said: "Thank you so so much for your kindness and generosity.

"Unfortunately, my mum has now developed pneumonia as well as still battling covid and influenza. She is still a very poorly lady in critical care in the US.

"I can’t thank you enough for your kindness and generosity."

Ms Bunting's family are still desperately trying to get her home so she can receive treatment on the NHS.

Due to her current state, she would be unable to return home without medical help. She would need a bed, oxygen and assistance in the air, her daughter said.

She has since flown out to be with her mother as she remains in critical care weeks on.

"She’s scared of passing away in a US hospital far from her family," Emma Bunting told The Tampa Bay Times.

"I want nothing more than to have mum home for Christmas so she’s surrounded by all the love of her family."

Ms Bunting comes from Wigan and has three sons, a daughter, and two grandchildren.

The family has reached out to the UK Embassy in Miami but says officials only asked how they planned to pay for the medical bills.

A fundraiser was set up with a statement saying: "Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. If you can’t donate, please help by sharing this page with your network.

"The more people who see this, the closer we get to bringing my mum home."

