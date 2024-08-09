Family of British doctor missing in Pyrenees issue urgent appeal after sending text saying he'd 'fallen and couldn't move'

Tom Doherty and his wife Anne. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Family of a British doctor missing in the French mountains have issued an urgent appeal after he texted his family to tell them he had fallen and was unable to move.

Tom Doherty's wife and one of his daughters travelled to France yesterday to help with the search for the 67-year-old who disappeared while walking and camping in the Pyrenees.

French officials said they have launched a major search involving helicopters and dogs but emergency services have so far failed to locate the doctor.

The family of Mr Doherty, who is from St Albans, have urged anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts to come forward.

His daughter Rachel said: "Obviously, we just want him to come back safely. If anyone has seen him, knows anything or is walking in that area, please contact French authorities.

"Any information would be very much appreciated. We just want him to be safe."

Police have been hunting for Mr Doherty. Picture: Alamy

Mr Doherty had been sending his family pictures of the scenery up until Tuesday. Picture: PA

Ms Doherty, told the PA news agency the family last heard from Mr Doherty at 7.07pm via WhatsApp.

He sent them messages asking for help and told them he had fallen and could not move.

Ms Doherty said: "He was sending us a few pictures of the scenery and then on Tuesday afternoon sent us one of clouds coming over the top of a mountain. He said 'bugger'.

"We told him to be careful and urged him to come down.

"The last time we heard from him was Tuesday. He told us he had fallen and couldn't move. That's all we've had since. The search party have found a tent and his car.

"We're obviously very worried and extremely concerned for his welfare."

After travelling to assist with the search, Ms Doherty told Franceinfo: "When I arrived in France, I hoped that they had found him and that we would be in the hospital.

"But, in the afternoon with the fog, we lost confidence, especially for a 67-year-old man spending a second night alone in these conditions.

"We have a lot of worries, but we have not lost hope.

"That is why we are launching an appeal for witnesses: if anyone has seen him, if anyone knows where he pitched his tent, please alert the police."

Tom Doherty's texts after falling over. Picture: Alamy

One of the last pictures sent by Mr Doherty to his family. Picture: PA

Mr Doherty, a grandfather-of-one who has three daughters and one son and has been described as an avid and experienced walker, set off in the Pyrenees on Saturday.

His wife and one of his children have been at his last known location since Wednesday morning.

Ms Doherty is also now heading to France to join the search party.

According to his family, the retired doctor was a respected consultant of tropical medicine who worked around the world and specialised in Malaria.

Since retiring almost a decade ago, he has spent most of his time in France.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man missing in France and are in touch with the local authorities."