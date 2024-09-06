Deaths of three children found dead alongside father inside house in Surrey being treated as murder

Piotr Swiderski and his children were found dead inside a house in Surrey. Picture: Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

The deaths of three children found dead in a house in Surrey are being treated as murder, police have confirmed.

Dominik Swiderski, 3, Nikodem Swiderski, 2, and Kacper Swiderski, 2, were found alongside their father Piotr Swiderski at an address on Bremer Road, Staines-upon-Thames on August 31.

Surrey Police also confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

They added their mother is being supported by specially trained officers.

Piotr Swiderski with Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik. Picture: Surrey Police

Their mother, Angelika Swiderska said in a statement that Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik, aged 2, 2 and 3 respectively, were "happy, active children".

Ms Swiderska also paid tribute to her 31-year-old husband Piotr, whom she described as "amazing".

She said: "Piotr was an amazing husband and father to Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik. He loved us with all his heart and would have done anything for us.

"The children doted on their daddy.

"Our boys were happy, active children, full of life and happiness. They were always smiling and even when I looked sad, they would say 'Mummy smile like us'.

"We are grieving for them all and would like to ask for privacy as we try to understand why this tragedy happened.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to all our community for all the messages of condolence, flowers, cards, and teddy bears and for all the kind words about our family."

Police discovered their bodies at around 1.15pm on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

An IOPC referral was made due to previous police contact with the family in August 2023.

The force said the IOPC determined that an investigation into this previous contact was not required earlier this week.

An inquest into the death of Piotr Swiderski, will be opened and adjourned on September 10.

The inquest into the deaths of Dominik, Nikodem and Kacper Swiderski, will also be opened and adjourned also on September 10.

Surrey Police believes it was an isolated incident with no third-party involvement. Picture: Alamy

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Kimball Edey said; "I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of Dominik, Kacper and Nikodem for their loss.

"They will continue to be supported by specialist officers as our investigation continues.

"I would ask that their privacy is respected at what is a tremendously difficult time for them."

Police outside a property where three children and a man were found dead. Picture: Alamy

Floral tributes were left outside the house. One of the read: "Rest in peace little ones.

"We will always think of you."