Family of gunman who wounded man in Dublin steakhouse shooting asks for £6,000 for funeral costs in online fundraiser

Sherry's family is fundraising for his funeral. Picture: GoFundMe/Alamy

By Will Taylor

The family of a man who was killed after being overpowered when he opened fire at a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve is fundraising for his funeral costs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tristan Sherry entered Browne's Steakhouse on the evening of December 24 and wounded Jason Hennessy Snr with a machine pistol.

But he was disarmed after wounding Hennessy, and is reported to have been stabbed almost 30 times and killed.

Footage from the restaurant, which has emerged on social media, shows diners hide under tables and scream in fear after the shooting.

Sherry's gun jammed, and he was disarmed, beaten and stabbed in what was described as a prolonged attack.

Hennessy was left in a critical condition in hospital.

Read more: Dublin gunman 'botched shooting at steak restaurant because his gun jammed' as victim fights for life in hospital

Irish police - the Garda - have linked the incident to a feud between criminals in the Corduff and Finglas areas of north Dublin. It is believed Sherry was targeting a man in his 40s.

They fear both sides have access to guns and a reprisal attack could be mounted.

And Sherry's family has even opened an online fundraiser to cover Sherry's funeral costs, hoping to raise €7,000 (£6,000) for it.

Sherry's family is fundraising for his funeral. Picture: GoFundMe

Set up by Marey Hand, who said she was Sherry's mother, said: "We made this to raise money for his funeral cost in this difficult time.

"We are absolutely heartbroken that this has happened. He was well known for his love of motorcycles and was loved by many. He was an amazing Son, Brother, Father and Friend. We can’t believe life has to go on without him."

Read more: One dead and another injured after Christmas Eve shooting at restaurant in Dublin

More than 30 donations have been made.

Two separate investigations are under way - one into the gun attack, and one into Sherry's death.

Prosecutors will need to decide if his killers were justified on the grounds of self defence, and will examine whether they went too far in the attack.

Footage showed diners taking cover after the shooting. Picture: Social media

No arrests have been made, but Irish media report some important witnesses have been reluctant to cooperate with the Garda.

An accomplice of Sherry's is thought to have fled in a white Audi.

"There's one way in and one way out of that restaurant. To walk in covered and with a firearm like [Sherry] did in a packed restaurant just caused absolute mayhem,' a source told The Irish Sun.

Garda are investigating the shooting. Picture: Alamy

"And it appears he tried to find another exit out after the shooting, but couldn't. He was caught then and it's clear he suffered a horrendous death himself."

Ireland's justice minister Helen McEntee said: "I deplore the violence in Blanchardstown.

"This viciousness has resulted in unimaginable human suffering this Christmas.

"That anyone could perpetrate such violence as families gathered together is especially disgusting.

"I'm thinking of the bereaved, those who were at the scene and indeed all the emergency service personnel working tonight and over Christmas who have to deal with this senseless violence.

"I call on anyone with information of any kind to contact An Garda Siochana."