Family of gunman who wounded man in Dublin steakhouse shooting asks for £6,000 for funeral costs in online fundraiser

27 December 2023, 10:45

Sherry's family is fundraising for his funeral
Sherry's family is fundraising for his funeral. Picture: GoFundMe/Alamy

By Will Taylor

The family of a man who was killed after being overpowered when he opened fire at a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve is fundraising for his funeral costs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tristan Sherry entered Browne's Steakhouse on the evening of December 24 and wounded Jason Hennessy Snr with a machine pistol.

But he was disarmed after wounding Hennessy, and is reported to have been stabbed almost 30 times and killed.

Footage from the restaurant, which has emerged on social media, shows diners hide under tables and scream in fear after the shooting.

Sherry's gun jammed, and he was disarmed, beaten and stabbed in what was described as a prolonged attack.

Hennessy was left in a critical condition in hospital.

Read more: Dublin gunman 'botched shooting at steak restaurant because his gun jammed' as victim fights for life in hospital

Irish police - the Garda - have linked the incident to a feud between criminals in the Corduff and Finglas areas of north Dublin. It is believed Sherry was targeting a man in his 40s.

They fear both sides have access to guns and a reprisal attack could be mounted.

And Sherry's family has even opened an online fundraiser to cover Sherry's funeral costs, hoping to raise €7,000 (£6,000) for it.

Sherry's family is fundraising for his funeral
Sherry's family is fundraising for his funeral. Picture: GoFundMe

Set up by Marey Hand, who said she was Sherry's mother, said: "We made this to raise money for his funeral cost in this difficult time.

"We are absolutely heartbroken that this has happened. He was well known for his love of motorcycles and was loved by many. He was an amazing Son, Brother, Father and Friend. We can’t believe life has to go on without him."

Read more: One dead and another injured after Christmas Eve shooting at restaurant in Dublin

More than 30 donations have been made.

Two separate investigations are under way - one into the gun attack, and one into Sherry's death.

Prosecutors will need to decide if his killers were justified on the grounds of self defence, and will examine whether they went too far in the attack.

Footage showed diners taking cover after the shooting
Footage showed diners taking cover after the shooting. Picture: Social media

No arrests have been made, but Irish media report some important witnesses have been reluctant to cooperate with the Garda.

An accomplice of Sherry's is thought to have fled in a white Audi.

"There's one way in and one way out of that restaurant. To walk in covered and with a firearm like [Sherry] did in a packed restaurant just caused absolute mayhem,' a source told The Irish Sun.

Garda are investigating the shooting
Garda are investigating the shooting. Picture: Alamy

"And it appears he tried to find another exit out after the shooting, but couldn't. He was caught then and it's clear he suffered a horrendous death himself."

Ireland's justice minister Helen McEntee said: "I deplore the violence in Blanchardstown.

"This viciousness has resulted in unimaginable human suffering this Christmas.

"That anyone could perpetrate such violence as families gathered together is especially disgusting.

"I'm thinking of the bereaved, those who were at the scene and indeed all the emergency service personnel working tonight and over Christmas who have to deal with this senseless violence.

"I call on anyone with information of any kind to contact An Garda Siochana."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An Israeli armoured personnel carrier moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel

Israel launches strikes in central and southern Gaza after widening offensive

A boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at west London school

Mr Murphy was stabbed to death in Hackney

Man, 49, stabbed to death in London on Boxing Day named as four arrested for murder released with no further action

Storm Gerrit is rolling in

Storm Gerrit batters Britain as flights scrapped, bridges shut and trains delayed in post-Christmas travel hell

Tourists at the Eiffel Tower in Paris

Eiffel Tower closed as workers strike on 100th anniversary of creator’s death

Jack Shepherd was convicted of Charlotte's manslaughter

Father of speedboat killer victim demands he reveals daughter's final moments or stay behind bars

Israel Palestinians

Israeli military expands Gaza ground offensive into urban refugee camps

Wolfgang Schaeuble

Wolfgang Schaeuble, German finance minister during euro debt crisis, dies

Large parts of Liverpool city centre have been cordoned off

Three stabbed in Liverpool on Boxing Day night out as large parts of city centre taped off by police

South Korea Actor Unconscious

Star of Oscar-winning movie Parasite found dead

Decorations adorn The Wedding Chapel at Vegas Weddings in Las Vegas

Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year’s Eve thanks to date’s pattern

Storm Gerrit is rolling in

Storm Gerrit batters Britain as Met Office warns of floods, power cuts and disruption to post-Christmas travel

Australia Storms

10 people dead as Australian states hit by bad weather

Lee Sun-kyun has been found dead aged 48

Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car aged 48 amid police drugs investigation

Mariah Carey Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after seven years together, dancer confirms

Turkey Sweden

Sweden closer to Nato membership as Turkish foreign affairs committee approves

Latest News

See more Latest News

Romania Guesthouse Fire

Fire in Romanian guesthouse leaves six dead and others missing

Wrong Flight

Boy, 6, travelling to visit grandmother for Christmas put on wrong flight

France Depardieu

French stars defend actor Gerard Depardieu despite sexual misconduct allegations

Starmer is said to be drawing up a revised Rwanda plan

Labour slammed for 'drawing up new Rwanda plan', as Starmer aims to wards off Tory immigration criticism
Henry Sandon

Former Antiques Roadshow expert Henry Sandon dies aged 95, leaving 'incredible legacy'

A file photo of a flight arriving in stormy weather

Eleven passengers hospitalised as flight from Barbados to Manchester forced into emergency landing by turbulence
France Family Killed

Father held after four children and their mother killed at home in France

Car smashes into house in Essex

Car smashes into Essex house 'at 80mph' on Christmas Day, as man arrested

Ukraine flag

Russian naval ship in Crimea ‘damaged in air strike by Ukrainian forces’

Demonstrators gather outside the home of Russian ambassador Sergei Netshaev in Berlin while contact was lost with Alexei Navalny

I am your new Santa Claus, Alexei Navalny jokes from Arctic prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Olivia Taylor with the Queen

Blind schoolgirl with brain tumour has tea with Camilla and sings Christmas song at Windsor Castle
The King's Speech

Read it in full: King Charles' Christmas Day speech

King Charles delivers his Christmas speech

King Charles praises 'selfless army of volunteers' in Christmas speech as he thanks public for support during Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit