Family find Uzi submachine gun and revolver while paddling in London river

A picture of the guns was posted on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A family have told of their shock after finding a cache of dumped guns while taking a refreshing paddle in a London river.

Teenager James White told MyLondon he was taking a dip at the river walk in Catford when he slipped on something that turned out to be a magazine from a gun.

He went on to search the shallows, with family friends - and they found 11 guns, including a revolver and an Uzi, as well as magazines and ammo.

Ryan Ball, 32, said: “One after the other he started to pull out everything you can see in the pictures.

“I then contacted police, who came and retrieved the weapons and will be sweeping the river for any more.”

Police retrieved the guns and searched the river for any more. Picture: Facebook

The river walk is a popular walking and cycle route running from Catford to Beckenham in south-east London.

Emelie Wight, James's sister, posted on Facebook: “Be careful letting your kids play in the River View walk behind Sainsbury's in Catford.

“My brother was over there with a friend and his kid and my brother fell on something and pulled out a gun and found many more.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Winsford Road, SE6, at 4.40pm on Saturday, August 6 to reports of firearms found in a river. Officers attended.

“A firearm and ammunition were recovered and removed from the scene.”