Family left 'broken' after four relatives die with Covid-19 days after Christmas gathering

28 January 2021, 13:16

Four members of the same family died after a Christmas gathering
Four members of the same family died after a Christmas gathering. Picture: PA
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A family has been left "broken" after four close relatives died with Covid-19 just days after meeting up for a Christmas meal.

Tracy Latham's 48-year-old fiancé, Darren Fisher, died on January 11 after becoming infected - just days after his parents.

A few days later, his uncle also succumbed to the virus.

Darren Fisher, 48, and three members of his family died with Covid-19 shortly after Christmas
Darren Fisher, 48, and three members of his family died with Covid-19 shortly after Christmas. Picture: Tracy Latham/gofundme

It is thought all four of them contracted the disease after a family get together in Derby, which was allowed under a controversial loosening of restrictions at the time.

"Words fail me at this time where my whole world has been shattered and left me broken," Ms Latham said in a post online.

"Daz was the most lovely and kindest person I have ever known and to his friends also. He was taken by Covid on January 11 at 8am."

The couple were due to get married this year but the devastating event means she is now planning his funeral instead.

"We had so much to look forward to, so many plans for the future together," she said, "a wedding to plan finally after 12 years and then bang! Something you never expect - to be arranging and planning his funeral.

"He was only 48 when his life was taken. Unknown to Daz, his mum and dad passed away just days before he did to Covid, and then a few days later his uncle too."

"Daz was always loving life, even when it was hard at times, and always put a smile on faces no matter what time of the day it was - you could guarantee that.

"He was my heart and soul and the love of my life and my life will be lost and lonely, but he will be forever in my heart every minute of every single day and I am missing him so terribly much.

"I am broken."

Ms Latham says she followed the restrictions at the time, with 'Christmas bubbles' only allowed on Christmas Day across Tiers 1, 2 and 3 areas in England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised everyone to "stay local" over the Christmas after overturning the five-day bubble window originally planned.

Members of her family join over 100,000 people who have now died with Covid-19 in the UK.

The figures are one of the highest in the world behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

