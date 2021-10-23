Family of Alec Baldwin share tributes to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust after being shot. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Members of actor Alec Baldwin's family have paid tribute to the cinematographer who was shot dead on the set of Rust.

Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of the film after the prop gun Baldwin was holding went off.

It emerged today that the star was told the gun was "cold" or safe, before it was handed to him.

The brother and niece of Baldwin have spoken of their “heartbreak” today after Halyna's death.

Model Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber, posted on Instagram: “Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy."

"My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers. I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved.”

Alec Baldwin’s brother Stephen asked his followers to send prayers in a post on Instagram.

“Asking for your prayers tonight friends not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident thank you,” he wrote.

Actor Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, also paid tribute.

He commented on Hutchins’ last Instagram post, writing: “I am so so sorry. Rest easy. My love and strength to your family.”

According to court documents, the assistant director said "cold gun", before giving Baldwin the gun.

But it was loaded with live rounds and when Baldwin pulled the trigger, Halyna was fatally shot. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded, the records said.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office obtained the warrant so investigators could document the scene at the ranch outside Santa Fe where the shooting took place.

They sought Baldwin's blood-stained costume for the film Rust as evidence, as well as the weapon that was fired, other prop guns and ammunition, and any footage that might exist.

The gun was one of three that the film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez, had set on a cart outside the wooden structure where a scene was being acted out, according to the records.

Assistant director Dave Halls grabbed the gun from the cart and brought it inside to Baldwin while unaware that it was loaded with live rounds, a detective wrote in the search warrant application.