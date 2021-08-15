Family of Plymouth shooting victim pay tribute to 'devoted, loving' grandfather

Mr Washington's family paid tribute to the shooting victim. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Will Taylor

The family of a victim of the Plymouth shooting have paid tribute to the "devoted, loving" husband and father.

Stephen Washington, 59, was one of five people to die in the tragedy, before gunman Jake Davison took his own life.

In a statement given through Devon and Cornwall Police, his family said: "Following on from the recent attack on our community on Thursday 12 August, we, the Washington family, would like to issue the following tribute to Stephen.

"Stephen was a friendly, outgoing person. He would help anyone at the drop of a hat, he loved his animals and was often seen walking his two huskies in the area.

"Stephen was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend.

"Since the devastating events a couple of days ago, our world has been turned upside down in the blink of an eye and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the families also affected by this tragic incident.

"Devoted wife Sheila described Stephen as her soul-mate and said: "Fly high, you've earnt your angel wings."

"We request that our family is left alone to grieve the loss of Stephen in private. We trust that this is respected."

Davison, 22, killed his 51-year-old mother, Maxine, then killed three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her 43-year-old father Lee.

He killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park before Kate Shepherd, 66, was shot. She died at Derriford Hospital.

Two others, a 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, were also shot but their injuries, despite being significant, are not thought to be life-threatening.

Labour has questioned how Davison got a firearms licence while Boris Johnson called for a proper investigation into what happened.

Previously, Jess Morcom, Mr Martyn's cousin and a journalist at PlymouthLive, paid tribute to him and his daughter.

In a Twitter post, she said Mr Martyn "had the kindest heart, would do anything for anybody" and that "you only had to take one look at him to see how much he loved and adored his family".