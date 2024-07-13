‘We are devastated’, John Hunt and surviving daughter say, after his wife and two daughters killed in crossbow attack

By Will Conroy

Horse racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy have said they are "devastated" by the crossbow attack that killed three family members.

John's wife Carol, 61, and two of their daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday.

In a statement, John and Amy said: "The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words.

"We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days.

"These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful."

They continued: "As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process.

"While this is happening, we would ask that our privacy and that of our wider family and relations be respected at this time. Thank you."

A man suspected of killing the three women was arrested on suspicion of their murders on Friday.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was detained by police on Wednesday afternoon `and was treated for serious injuries hospital but has now formally been placed under arrest by police.

Hertfordshire police said in a statement that a 26-year-old man from Enfield was arrested on Thursday evening (11 July) on suspicion of three counts of murder.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time.

“The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time.”

Clifford was found badly injured in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, North London on Wednesday following a manhunt.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, and has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Hertfordshire Police has said a crossbow has since been recovered as part of the investigation.