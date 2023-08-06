Family pay emotional tribute to 'beautiful boy' as police name teenager stabbed to death in seaside town

The family of a teenager stabbed to death on Saturday have paid tribute to their "beautiful boy", describing him as "wonderful and kind" .

Cameron Hamilton, 18, was stabbed to death following an altercation in Bournemouth town centre during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Dorset Police arrived at the scene in Lower Gardens Park, Bournemouth, after receiving reports from officers of a man with suspected stab wounds at 1.26am.

Now, his family has paid tribute to a "funny" and "kind" son, thanking those who have shown an outpouring of support following his death.

Four men, all aged 18, were later arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Following his death, his family took to social media, writing: "Cam is loved so much by his whole family, we ask that our privacy is respected at this devastating time.

"We have not lost our beautiful boy, he has been taken," they continued.

"We don't want this to be what Cam is remembered for, we want him to be remembered for the funny, kind and wonderful person he is and always will be.

"We would also like to thank all the police officers who attended the scene and were with Cam and all the people who have sent their condolences and wishes to the family."

Detective Inspector Neil Third of the force's Major Crime Investigation team, said in statement: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who sadly died and officers are continuing to support them and keep them updated in relation to developments with the investigation.

"We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries and I would again urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to contact us.

He added Dorset Police "will continue to undertake investigative activity in the area of the gardens and town centre and local officers will be carrying out further high visibility patrols for public reassurance."

Anyone with information can contact the force on 101.