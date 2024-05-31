'Sadly missed and never forgotten': Family pay tribute to father and son who went missing on walk in Scottish Highlands

The bodies of Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie, 12 have been found. Picture: Police Scotland

By Emma Soteriou

Tributes have bee paid to a father and his 12-year-old son who went missing on walk in the Scottish Highlands.

Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie, 12, are thought to have died as the result of a fall, police said on Friday.

A major search operation was launched after they did not return to their home in Cheshire after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe on Wednesday.

Rescuers recovered two bodies from Stob Coire Nan Lochan, Glen Coe at around 7.25pm the same day.

In a statement on Friday, Gemma Parry said: "Tom was a caring and loving father to his children and a loving husband to me, his wife Gemma.

"Richie was an energetic, loving boy who loved his quizzes, maths, and sports. He always cared for others as well no matter what.

"We would like to take this chance to thank the Scottish and Cheshire police as well as the Mountain Rescue service along with all the other emergency services involved in finding Richie and Tom."

She added: "Tom and Richie will be sadly missed and never forgotten."

She also thanked the community of Alsager and "all of our family friends who have helped us and supported us throughout this time".

There are no suspicious circumstances and their deaths are being treated as the result of a fall, Police Scotland said.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Our thoughts remain with the Parry family at what is a very difficult time for them.

"We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal, to all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers."