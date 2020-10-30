Family pays tribute after body of missing Team GB fell runner is found

The body of the missing fell runner who was part of Team GB has been found in Perth and Kinross. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

The body of Team GB fell runner Chris Smith has been found after he went missing on a run this week.

His family said he died "doing what he loved" after going missing on Tuesday.

Mr Smith set off on a run from Invervar near Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, at about 3pm.

The 43-year-old was aiming to tackle a route including four Munros - Meall nan Aighean, Carn Mairg, Meall Garbh and Carn Gorm - and planned to return at 5pm.

His family, including wife Lindsay and two children, became concerned when he did not return and called emergency services.

Emergency services were called when he did not return and a search-and-rescue operation began to find Mr Smith - who was originally from Aberdeenshire but lived in Haywards Heath, West Sussex.

Chris Smith set off on a run from Invervar near Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, at about 3pm on Tuesday. Picture: GoFundMe

On Thursday, Police Scotland said the body of a man was found near Meall Garbh at about 11.50am.

Ruth McKee, Mr Smith's cousin, posted a tribute from the family on Friday morning on Twitter.

It said: "On behalf of the entire family, we are devastated to let you know that Chris has lost his life in Glen Lyon.

"He was doing what he loved having spent the previous days having the most special time with Lindsay, Cameron and Alastair.

"We would like to thank everyone for the support they have given us, in particular the mountain rescue teams, emergency services, members of the public and Chris's friends that joined the search.

"We will always treasure his energy, spirit and love. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers."

Police Scotland said the body of a man had been found near Meall Garbh at around 11.50am on Thursday.

A statement said: "Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of missing 43-year-old Chris Smith has been informed.

"Inquiries remain ongoing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

A GoFundMe page was also set up to support the work of Scottish Mountain Rescue in the search for Mr Smith, with more than £5,000 raised so far.