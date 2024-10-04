Vulnerable family faces seven-year wait in temporary accommodation, as number of households stuck in limbo soars

4 October 2024, 13:04

Kelly (2nd right), her partner and children
Kelly (2nd right), her partner and children. Picture: Supplied

By Kit Heren

A vulnerable family faces a wait of as long as seven years in unsuitable temporary accommodation, one of many stuck in a similar situation as the number of households waiting for a permanent home soars to record levels.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelly, her partner and three children are living in a two-bed home in Eastbourne, east Sussex, after losing their private rented property earlier this year.

Kelly is sleeping in one room with her daughters, while her partner is with her son in another.

This arrangement is unsuitable for everyone in the family, especially her 15-year-old son, who is autistic, she said. Kelly herself said she had been diagnosed with manic depression, an older term for bipolar disorder.

They have only been in this situation since July, after their old landlord evicted them to sell the four-bed home they were renting - but they have been told they could be left waiting up to seven years for a local council home with the same number of rooms.

Read more: Councils set to spend over £2bn housing homeless families this year

Read more: Housing campaigners issue warning over rise in holiday homes and call for 5% tax on short term lets

Shelagh Fogarty on the challenges of temporary accommodation

Kelly said local estate agents told her her family wouldn’t be able to rent privately without the right guarantor - and so they turned to the council for help.

Kelly and her family are just one of a record number of households in temporary accommodation - 117,000 across the UK, according to figures released this week - including around 150,000 children.

Temporary accommodation is when a family is housed by a local authority when they have become homeless - often in private rented property leased by the council. That could be a self-contained unit, such as the home Kelly and her family are living in, or it could be a hostel or bed-and-breakfast, often without even facilities to make food.

Across the UK, the most common scenario for a family with children, such as Kelly’s, is that they leave temporary accommodation within six months. But around a fifth are in temporary accommodation for between two and five years, and another fifth are stuck for over five years.

William hopes to ‘ease pressure’ on councils tackling homelessness

Councils, already struggling with massive cost pressures, spent £1 billion between them over the past year on housing people in temporary accommodation.

Councillor Stephen Holt, the leader of Eastbourne Council, the local authority that found temporary accommodation for Kelly and her family, called on the government to do more to slash the number of people in these homes.

He said: “Local authorities up and down the UK are trying to avert a collapse in public services, but if we don’t see decisive government intervention soon, it will be too late.

“We need real financial support to alleviate the immediate budgetary risks and challenges and looking ahead, we are calling for an end to right to buy, reform of the housing revenue account, removal of the 2011 cap on the local housing allowance and the ability to borrow from the Public Works Loan Board at 0%.

“So many district and borough authorities, of all political colours, are in the same boat because the system of funding local government is broken and very sadly, it’s vulnerable people in communities who are suffering most.”

Homelessness minister Rushanara Ali said it was “shocking that so many, including families with children, are spending years without a place to call home”.

Since gaining power, the government has introduced several measures that they say will alleviate the housing crisis, such as ending so-called ‘no-fault evictions’.

Ms Ali added that the government would tackle the root causes of homelessness by "putting in place lasting solutions rather than quick fixes".

She said: "We are reversing the worst housing crisis in living history by building 1.5 million new homes and are changing the law to abolish Section 21, no-fault evictions - immediately tackling one of the leading causes of homelessness.

"In addition, we've announced a new dedicated cross government group, tasked with creating a long-term strategy to end the disgraceful levels of homelessness."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stephen Cox was found guilty of 14 counts, and not guilty on four

Doctor found guilty of indecently assaulting women he was treating

Ex-Police Federation chief found guilty of gross misconduct after saying he would like to 'comfort widow in hotel room'

Ex-Police Federation chief found guilty of gross misconduct after saying he would like to 'comfort widow in hotel room'

Football’s current transfer market is at risk of collapse after a European court ruling over Fifa's rules

Football's transfer market under threat after court finds Fifa’s rules go against European Union law

Flames rise from Israeli air strikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli air strikes rock suburbs of Beirut and cut off key crossing into Syria

Visitors look at the China-made BYD ATTO 3 at the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany, in September 2023

EU countries vote to impose duties on imports of electric vehicles from China

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer gives a speech during a visit to a manufacturing facility in Chester. Picture date: Friday October 4, 2024.

Sir Keir Starmer ‘makes good’ on promise for assisted dying debate

The Facebook logo on a mobile device

Activist wins privacy case against Meta over personal data on sexual orientation

People arrive at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand

Google says it will stop linking to New Zealand news content if law passes

Flooded houses after heavy rain in the village of Luke, near the Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50km west of Sarajevo, Bosnia

14 people killed as rainstorm sparks heavy floods in large parts of Bosnia

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian supreme leader praises missile attack on Israel

Matthew Williams has broken his silence over the disappearance of fiance Victoria Taylor

Fiancé of missing mother Victoria Taylor breaks silence as he says daughter 'just wants her mam'

Israel 'won‘t last long', warns Iran's supreme leader as he wields rifle in sermon hailing October 7 attack as 'legitimate act'

Israel 'won‘t last long', warns Iran's supreme leader as he wields rifle in sermon hailing October 7 attack as 'legitimate act'
The officers were found guilty of gross misconduct in October last year over the stop and search of Bianca Williams and Ricardo dos Santos

Two Met police officers sacked over stop-and-search of Team GB athlete Bianca Williams reinstated 'with back pay'

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hills Municipal Court during a hearing, Nov. 26, 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Notorious Menendez brothers murder case to be reviewed - as Kim Kardashian calls for their release

A beluga whale found in Arctic Norway is fed

‘Russian spy whale’ was not shot dead, say Norwegian police

Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye reboot in first major TV job since horror Top Gear crash that 'changed his life forever'

Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye reboot in first major TV job since horror Top Gear crash that 'changed his life forever'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peter Faulding, a diver involved in the search for Nicola Bulley, has retaliated following a new documentary

Nicola Bulley diver Peter Faulding slams new documentary claims and shares sonar images 'showing body in river'
Police at the scene in Birmingham

Male pedestrian suffers ‘multiple serious injuries’ as car 'driven deliberately' into group of people in Birmingham
Car thieves are infiltrating manufacturers to gain access to the latest tech

Car thieves ‘infiltrating vehicle manufactures to stay ahead of latest anti-theft tech’

A motorcycle is partially submerged in floodwaters outside an apartment building in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia

Heavy floods caused by severe rainstorm hit parts of Bosnia

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction
Carbon Capture and Storage plant

Government pledges £22bn for carbon capture and storage technology in 'new era' after coal plant closures
Steven Luck was caught driving home from court - after being banned from driving

'I didn't know it starts straight away': Motorist drives home from court right after being slapped with driving ban
LBC has uncovered levels of E Coli in Britain’s rivers over fifty times higher than levels recommended by the Environment Agency, in the latest edition of Feargal on Friday.

Feargal Sharkey exposes dangerous levels of E. coli in British rivers

Large explosions have rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut overnight as Israel carried out airstrikes close to the airport

Plane evacuating 150 Brits from Lebanon lands in UK - as blasts continue across capital

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked.

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit