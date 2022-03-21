Family pay tribute to 'angel' student, 19, found dead at university accommodation

Sabita Thanwani was found dead at student flats in central London on the weekend. Picture: Merseyside Police/LBC

By Asher McShane

The family of a 19-year-old student who was found dead in her London accommodation have paid tribute to their "angel," saying they hope a time will come when girls and women are safe.

Sabita Thanwani was pronounced dead on Saturday morning at her halls in Clerkenwell in central London. Her family issued a statement today that "the girl that was an angel upon the earth is now an angel in heaven."

In a statement released by Scotland Yard, her family said: “Sabita Thanwani was our daughter. Our angel. Her life, that we hoped would be long, was cut tragically short. She was ripped away from those who loved her so very dearly; her mum, dad, brother, grandparents, extended family and friends.

“Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone.

"She was studying psychology at City University to make this happen. Her whole life was ahead of her, a life where her radiant smile and incredible heart could only spread warmth and kindness.

“In her short life, she helped so many. Sabita was pure and did not see bad in anyone, because there was no badness in her own awesome heart.

"We will never ever stop loving or missing our beautiful, irreplaceable Sabita. The girl that was an angel upon the earth is now an angel in heaven.

“We can only pray that lessons will be learnt and that somehow, there will come a day when girls and women are safe.

"We will never be able to thank the Metropolitan Police enough for their dedication and tireless work in finding justice for our Sabita. From our hearts, we thank everyone for their love and support.

"We ask that our privacy is respected and as a family we can quietly grieve.”

Sabita's boyfriend, Maher Maaroufe, 22, was arrested in the Clerkenwell area after detectives appealed for information to locate him.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the Metropolitan Police.

He was also held on suspicion of assault and he remains in custody.