Heartbroken family pays tribute to footballer, 23, stabbed to death on dancefloor as he partied with friends

28 December 2022, 09:41 | Updated: 28 December 2022, 09:53

Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day
Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day.

By Will Taylor

A 23-year-old man who was stabbed to death on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham has been named as non-league footballer Cody Fisher.

He was out celebrating with friends at The Crane in Digbeth on Boxing Day when he was attacked shortly before midnight. 

Officers suspect the sports coach was approached by a group of people before being stabbed. 

He died in the early hours of December 27 despite attempts to save him and police have opened a murder investigation.

In a tribute, his family said: "They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend. 

“My family and I are asking for privacy and respectfulness at this heart-breaking time."

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on the dancefloor
Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on the dancefloor.

Cody was a left back who played football for various non-league sides across Birmingham.

He played for Stratford Town and Stourbridge and in a photo released by police he was wearing a kit for Bromsgrove Sporting FC. 

The team said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of his death while Stratford Town said its thoughts were with his family and friends. 

Previously, he was in the Birmingham City FC Academy, and was a trainee at Walsall, reports say. 

He coached at Woodrow First School, which said in a statement: "Everyone is devastated today to hear of the tragic and needless death of this bright, friendly and talented young man. 

"Many of the children at school know Cody as their sports coach and have enjoyed working with him." 

Police have been looking over CCTV from the club and have asked anyone who was in the area to speak to them.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police at the scene on Tuesday.
Police at the scene on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police’s Michelle Thurgood, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today. 

“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened. 

“We believe that the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved.” 

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police using their online Live Chat function, quoting 3792 of 26 December, or submit photos, footage or information online. 

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

