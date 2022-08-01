Pictured: 'Kind and thoughtful' man, 24, who died after 'altercation' on Reading train

Thomas Parker died at Reading station on Sunday. Picture: British Transport Police

By Daisy Stephens

The family of a 24-year-old man who died at Reading train station have paid tribute to "a kind, thoughtful and caring son".

Thomas Parker was attacked at the station on Saturday following an altercation on a train, police said.

Mr Parker's family said he was "thoughtful and caring" and said they were "deeply saddened and shaken" about his death.

"Tom was a very kind, thoughtful, and caring son," they said in a tribute statement released through the police.

"He was dedicated to his parents, brothers, grandparents, family and friends.

"He was popular, loving, funny, and hardworking; he was the life and soul of the party.

"His kindness and thoughtfulness touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

"We cannot adequately express how deeply saddened and shaken we feel about his death.

"He will always be in our hearts and minds wherever we are."

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Langley added: "My thoughts are with Mr Parker’s family and friends who will no doubt be devastated by this tragic loss."

Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, of Whitby Road, Slough, Berkshire appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

British Transport Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.