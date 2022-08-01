Pictured: 'Kind and thoughtful' man, 24, who died after 'altercation' on Reading train

1 August 2022, 18:17

Thomas Parker died at Reading station on Sunday
Thomas Parker died at Reading station on Sunday. Picture: British Transport Police

By Daisy Stephens

The family of a 24-year-old man who died at Reading train station have paid tribute to "a kind, thoughtful and caring son".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Parker was attacked at the station on Saturday following an altercation on a train, police said.

Mr Parker's family said he was "thoughtful and caring" and said they were "deeply saddened and shaken" about his death.

"Tom was a very kind, thoughtful, and caring son," they said in a tribute statement released through the police.

"He was dedicated to his parents, brothers, grandparents, family and friends.

Read more: Archie Battersbee's life support to be taken away after last minute legal battle fails

Read more: My removal is greatest 'stitch-up' since Bayeux Tapestry, jokes Boris Johnson at wedding party

"He was popular, loving, funny, and hardworking; he was the life and soul of the party.

"His kindness and thoughtfulness touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

"We cannot adequately express how deeply saddened and shaken we feel about his death.

"He will always be in our hearts and minds wherever we are."

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Langley added: "My thoughts are with Mr Parker’s family and friends who will no doubt be devastated by this tragic loss."

Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, of Whitby Road, Slough, Berkshire appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Read more: Firefighters tackle blaze near Heathrow with black smoke billowing into sky

Read more: 'Not a dream any more': Lionesses lift Euro trophy in front of thousands of fans in Trafalgar Square

British Transport Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Met Police is being investigated over two further cases of strip-searching children.

Met investigated over two more child strip-searches as watchdog expresses 'concern'

Breaking
Penny Mordaunt has announced she is backing Liz Truss

Penny Mordaunt backs Liz Truss as next Prime Minister in blow to Rishi Sunak

More than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women in South Africa

Police arrest 82 men after eight models gang-raped up to 10 times each at South African mine

Beyoncé has vowed to remove the derogatory lyric from her new song Heated.

Beyoncé vows to remove ableist slur from new Renaissance song after backlash

A six-hectare grass fire is burning near Heathrow Airport

Firefighters tackle blaze near Heathrow with black smoke billowing into sky

Tizi filmed herself cooking at eating a shark, which police have since said was a great white

Police investigate Chinese blogger after 'cooking and eating endangered great white shark'

The parents of Archie Battersbee today lost a Court of Appeal against the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment

Tearful Archie Battersbee's mum vows to 'fight to the end' to keep son alive

A new interactive map reveals the most famous person from your hometown

Is it Sean Connery or even Mariah Carey? Interactive map reveals most 'notable' person from your hometown

Barclays to close 10 more bank branches

Barclays to close 10 more branches with 142 shutting forever in 2022 – is yours on the list?

Owami Davies was last seen on July 7

Police searching for student nurse missing for three weeks appeal for public’s help

England's Lionesses raised the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands of people in Trafalgar Square

'Not a dream any more': Lionesses lift Euro trophy in front of thousands of fans in Trafalgar Square

Boris Johnson described his removal as a 'stitch-up'

My removal is greatest 'stitch-up' since Bayeux Tapestry, jokes Boris Johnson at wedding party

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas appeared in court today charged with the murder of Lilia Valutyte

Man in court charged with murdering girl, 9, in street

Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers, a study has found

Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers with petrol costs than UK, new ranking finds

The twins recover after one of the most complex separation processes ever completed

Conjoined twins separated after 27-hour operation hold hands as they recover in hospital

PORTO CERVO, COSTA SMERALDA, SARDINIA - ITALY- MAY 5 2022: Boat

Brit killed and six injured after luxury yacht crash in Sardinia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Severe Weather Appalachia

More rain hits Appalachian communities where 30 people died in flooding

Atomic bomb

World is ‘one step from nuclear annihilation’, warns UN chief

Pakistan Monsoon Rains

Monsoon rain and flooding kill 140 in a week in Pakistan

Western Wildfires

Two bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

South Africa Gang Rapes

More than 80 men appear in South African court over gang rapes of eight women

Myanmar

Myanmar leader announces state of emergency extension

Russia Ukraine War

First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port of Odesa

Nancy Pelosi

US speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Singapore’s leaders at start of Asia tour

Pelosi

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Singapore at start of Asia tour

The Razoni left Odesa with more than 26,000 tons on board

First grain ship leaves Ukraine under landmark Russia deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London