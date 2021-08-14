Fans outraged after Everton mistakenly posts image of Anne Frank in Covid deaths tribute

14 August 2021, 22:47 | Updated: 14 August 2021, 23:09

Everton have been criticised for accidentally including Anne Frank in a supporters tribute video
Everton have been criticised for accidentally including Anne Frank in a supporters tribute video. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A video made as a tribute to Everton fans who died in the coronavirus pandemic featured an image of Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

Fans were outraged at the accidental inclusion, which appears to have happened after hundreds of supporters submitted names and photos.

The Premier League side has reedited the clip, a four minute video showing names and photos of fans of the Merseyside team who lost their lives in the past year and a half. The original was up for almost seven hours.

The club did not comment but officials at Goodison Park are understood to be appalled at people who sabotaged the tribute.

Anne Frank's picture appeared just under two minutes in the clip, and social media users pointed fake names in the list of fans, including "Fay Knewse".

The video was posted to Everton’s Twitter account just before kick off against Southampton in their first game of the new season.

A new version was posted later on Saturday. It said: "Today was all about you. Those reunited with us at Goodison, but sadly also those that couldn't be there who we have lost over the course of the pandemic. RIP Blues".

"You’ve really messed up here. Really shows that you're not even checking the photo submissions nor the poor people who have died," one Twitter wrote to the Everton account.

"Terrible mistake on here as I am sure you are now aware," another said.

