Nigel Farage insists Trump will be 'proven right' about migrants eating pet cats and dogs

By Katy Ronkin

Nigel Farage has said he believes Donald Trump's claims that Haitan immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating pets, telling LBC that the ex-president is always 'proven to be right'.

Mr Farage defended Trump's claims, insisting to Nick Ferrari: "Whenever he says something like this, that sounds absolutely crackers; in the end, there always proves to be some truth in it.

When pressed by Nick to say whether he personally believed that Haitian immigrants are eating pet cats and dogs, Mr Farage said: "I'll have a tenner with you that within the next month or so, we find some evidence of it, what the scale of it is, I have no idea.

The Reform UK leader doubled down on his support for the American presidential candidate, arguing that Trump is usually "proven to be right".

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance admitted he “created” a story about Haitian migrants eating pet cats and dogs that was spread by Donald Trump during last week's presidential debate.

The unsubstantiated claims - which have since been denied by the local mayor - saw the former president claim that illegal immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were responsible for eating people's pets.

The allegations emerged as Trump and Harris locked horns on Wednesday night, during the second head-to-head television debate ahead of November's US election.

Trump told viewers that Springfield citizens “have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country”.

However, Trump's Vice Presidential nominee and running partner, JD Vance, has now revealed that he "created" the lie in order to "to draw attention to the Biden-Harris immigration policies”.

Trump, who has previously labelled Harris a "childless cat lady", stated that he'd gleaned the information on animal slaughter from the television.

Vance, 40, admitted to fabricating the claims during an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Holding his hands up, Vance said the story was created in order to reinforce Trump's message on immigration and a pledge to deport illegal migrants if re-elected.

Vance said that if he has to “create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do”.

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance. Picture: Alamy

Speaking with CNN, Vance explained: “I say that we’re creating a story, meaning we’re creating the American media focusing on it.

"I didn’t create 20,000 illegal migrants coming into Springfield thanks to Kamala Harris’s policies. Her policies did that,” he said.

“But yes, we created the actual focus that allowed the American media to talk about this story and the suffering caused by Kamala Harris’s policies.”

The former president went on to use it the story to reinforce his message on immigration, pledging to deport illegal migrants if he was re-elected as president.

Trump and Farage have been long-time allies, with Farage originally intending to spend much of this year in the US to help him in his campaign, before his U-turn for Reform UK.

Trump previously congratulated Farage on his electoral wins with a post on his Truth Social platform. He said: "Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big win of a Parliament Seat Amid Reform UK Election Success.

"Nigel is a man who truly loves his Country! DJT."