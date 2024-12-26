Row erupts between Reform and Tory Party over membership figures - as Farage accuses Badenoch of being 'bitter'

26 December 2024, 18:27 | Updated: 26 December 2024, 18:34

A row has erupted over Reform UK's claims about membership
A row has erupted over Reform UK's claims about membership. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A huge debate has broken out between Reform UK and the Conservative Party.

Reform are claiming they now have more members - with leader Nigel Farage calling it an 'historic moment' - even going so far as to say they are the real opposition to the Labour government.

A digital ticker on their website shows they now have more than 131,000 members - the number registered during the Tory leadership contest.

But, Tory party leader Kemi Badenoch is disputing the credibility of the counter - saying it increases automatically.

Farage has accused Badenoch of being "bitter" after she claimed the membership figures are fake.

'Bitter, upset and angry'

In a later tweet responding to Badenoch, Nigel Farage said: "Kemi says I don’t understand the digital age.

"I have 5.4m followers and she has 320k.

"We understand you are bitter, upset and angry that we are now the second biggest party in British politics, and that the Conservative brand is dying under your leadership.

"However, this not an excuse to accuse us of committing fraud.

"We will gladly invite one of the Big 4 firms in to audit our membership numbers as long as you do the same.

"We have also heard from many Tory whistleblowers that will swear under affidavits that ballots were sent out to long expired or resigned ex-members in your leadership election.

"It’s an open secret at CCHQ that your membership numbers are fake."

'Deeply embarrassing'

Richard Tice, deputy leader of Reform, told LBC that Badenoch's reaction is "hysterical".

He told Simon Marks on Thursday: "This is hysterical, it's just deeply, deeply embarrassing for someone who repeatedly has claimed to be an engineer.

"Of course we haven't fiddled the numbers, of course those numbers are bang-on accurate, she's effectively accused Nigel and us at Reform of fraud.

Watch Again: Simon Marks is joined by Deputy Leader of Reform UK Richard Tice | 26/12/24

"I mean it's a pretty serious allegation and it shows her and her colleagues at the Conservative party don't understand technology, that number is pulled via a website, via our server directly from our nation builder database and is the accurate number.

"This is a very embarrassing day for Kemi and she'll end up having to apologise".

Simon Marks and Harry Phibbs react to Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch's feud over membership figures

