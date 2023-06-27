‘Farewell! Glory to Ukraine!’: Ukrainian teen's final moments alive after gunfight with Russian soldiers

27 June 2023, 21:52 | Updated: 27 June 2023, 21:56

The video of Tihran Ohannisian has gone viral after his death.
The video of Tihran Ohannisian has gone viral after his death. Picture: Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

Two Ukrainian teenage boys have been praised as heroes after they were reportedly killed in a gunfight with Russian forces.

A video shared online of Tihran Ohannisian, 16, shows the teenager wounded with a bloodied hand and a Kalashnikov - which is a type of rifle - in the other.

In the video which has now gone viral Tihran appears to claim to have taken the life of two Russian soldiers, as he grips to the rifle in his hand.

According to translations, Tihran says: “Two for sure, that’s death, guys. Farewell! Glory to Ukraine!” as he seems to be aware these are his final moments alive.

The boys were allegedly described as “pro-Ukrainian terrorists” by Russian officials who confirmed they killed both Tihran and his classmate, Mykyta Khanhanov, 16, on Saturday. Russian authorities accused the boys of killing a civilian.

While it is unknown exactly how the pair died, it is alleged they fled their homes in Berdyansk last week. Tihran contacted his mother, Oksana Starovierova, who is currently based in Germany, asking for help, the Times reported.

A week after they fled, the boys returned on the Saturday and Tihran even called his mother the same evening.

She said they discussed life after the war and that he seemed even seemed relaxed, unable to sense any signs of urgency.

Both teenagers were arrested last year in September after they were accused of planning to sabotage a rail line to Ukraine.

But both boys were released five days after their arrest, as the media coverage of their case, plus the assistance of Ukrainian organisation Media Initiative for Human Rights, put pressure on authorities to release them.

Read more: 'War criminal' Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin 'not safe' in Belarus, says opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

Read more: Under fire Putin hits back at Wagner rebels who wanted Russia to ‘drown in blood’ and see own soldiers 'kill each other'

Russian officials confirmed Tihran Ohannisian was killed on Saturday.
Russian officials confirmed Tihran Ohannisian was killed on Saturday. Picture: Twitter

Despite being released the pair were later placed under house arrest and instructed to visit a police station every day to check in.

It was also reported that Tihran was beaten and tortured by Russian forces as they attempted to get a confession from him.

According to the Times, Tihran’s mother told reporters: “My son was tortured with electric shocks.

“They took him to a field and carried out a mock execution. Russians asked him, ‘Are you going to become a guerilla?’ They ordered him to prepare to die.”

Tihran and his family were split up during the Russian invasion on Ukraine. His mother and sister fled to Germany but the 16-year-old decided to stay in Ukraine to take care of his grandmother.

His mother returned to the country with her husband and daughter months later in January to try and to relocate him to Germany with them - but Russian authorities stopped them, and they were forced to return to Germany without him.

Both Tihran and his classmate Mykyta were charged with sabotage by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation last month, following September's incident.

The pair were awaiting trial when they were killed on Saturday, accused of damaging railway lines to try and disrupt the delivery of supplies to the Russian armed forces, which can carry a sentence of up to 20 years.

European Parliament called on the Russian authorities to let the boys have access to international organisations and lawyers but neither were ever given such access.

The Media Initiative for Human Rights said in a statement last month that despite European Parliament asking the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and United Nations (UN) to help remove the boys from the city, “there was no response to this call”.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya speaks to Andrew Marr

It comes days after Wager chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called off the coup in Russia.

Belarusian president Lukashenko confirmed that Prigozhin arrived in the country on Tuesday, as per an agreement made between the president, Wagner boss and Putin.

But Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian politician who opposes the country's dictator Alexander Lukashenko, warned that Prigozhin may be under threat in her country when speaking to LBC.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Khartoum

Ongoing conflict will lead to million people fleeing country by October – UN

Breaking
Human remains found in California confirmed to be those of Julian Sands.

Human remains found in Californian mountains confirmed to be of British actor Julian Sands

The retailer and pharmacy has announced the closures.

Boots to close down 300 shops across country despite recent profit increase - is your local at risk?

US 100 dollar bills

Covid relief funds defrauded of more than £157bn, says US watchdog

This June is set to be the UK's hottest ever

UK set for hottest June on record - with temperatures to soar even higher to 40C in July

The final photo of Nicola Bulley before the mother-of-two set off for river where she drowned

Heartbreaking final picture of Nicola Bulley before mother-of-two set off for river where she drowned

Lorelei King said 'for forgiveness, there has to be contrition'

'To forgive, there has to be contrition': Wife of care home Covid-19 victim slams Matt Hancock after inquiry appearance

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner boss Prigozhin is in Belarus, confirms country’s president

Wagner Group leader Prigozhin is not safe in Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has said

'War criminal' Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin 'not safe' in Belarus, says opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

Colosseum in Rome

Italian officials vow to catch vandal who carved name into Colosseum wall

Sarah Bentley has stepped down

Thames Water boss steps down after giving up bonus over company's environmental performance

Doctors on strike earlier this month

Senior NHS doctors vote to strike on two days in July

Lancashire Police slammed conspiracy theories about the tragic death of Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley cops slam amateur detectives for conspiracy theories about the mother's death after inquest

Timothy Southern died after trying to drink 21 cocktails in a Jamaican bar

British man, 53, dies after trying to drink all 21 cocktails on the menu on family holiday in Jamaica

Jeffrey Epstein

Negligence and misconduct led to Epstein’s death in jail, says watchdog

The mother sparked outrage when she asked if other parents could help pay for her child's birthday party

'Entitled' mum slammed for charging £17 per guest for daughter's birthday party

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola Bulley died accidentally inquest finds as husband says he believes she was trying to put a harness on their dog

Nicola Bulley died accidentally, inquest finds - as partner says she was trying to put a harness on dog
Police have released a video of two men they want to speak to in connection with the assault

Female police officer sexually assaulted by two revellers at Notting Hill Carnival, as video released
Gary Neville

Former footballer Gary Neville to be 'guest Dragon' on BBC's Dragons' Den next year

Matt Hancock said the UK wasn't prepared for lockdowns

UK had 'no plan for lockdown' and would have even been underprepared for flu pandemic, Matt Hancock says
Forces wave Russian and Wagner flags atop a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine (Prigozhin Press Service/PA)

Russia closes investigation into armed rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin

Rupert Stadler, former chief executive of German car manufacturer Audi (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Former Audi boss convicted over emissions test fraud

VIPs exempt from alcohol ban at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

VIPs exempt from alcohol ban at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Meghan Markle was described as "not a great talent"

Meghan Markle described 'not a great talent' by top Hollywood agent - after Spotify boss said couple are 'grifters'
Rioters supporting then president Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on January 6 2021 (Julio Cortez/AP)

Agencies face claims they ignored intelligence ahead of storming of US Capitol

Cinzia Paolina De Lio was a teacher at a school near Venice

Teacher who skipped class for 20 years finally sacked and 'found on the beach'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson thanks supporters for their ‘kindness’ after breast cancer diagnosis

William has launched his campaign to tackle homelessness

Prince William launches five-year campaign to end homelessness in the UK

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick reacts to the Rwanda policy

'It's ridiculous!': Tom Swarbrick reacts to £169,000 estimated cost of deporting migrants from Home Office data
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Covid inquiry Matt Hancock is a man ‘who has lost his tiggerish bounce and sounds genuinely penitent’
James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'
'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story
Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: What's going on in Russia is potentially 'world changing', but we in the West are pretty much in the dark
Vladimir Putin's back is against the wall, Megan Gittoes says

Putin's back is against the wall after failed Wagner mutiny - how he might respond is of enormous concern
James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'
Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit