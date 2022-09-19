Farewell to our beloved Gan-Gan: George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, join royal procession in Westminster Abbey

By Stephen Rigley

Brave Princess Charlotte and Prince George walked behind their gan-gan's coffin in a sombre royal procession at the Queen's funeral.

The seven-year-old princess walked with her older brother, nine, as they joined their family for the emotional service at Westminster Abbey.

Their late inclusion is believed to be the idea of parents Prince William and Kate who believed it important they attend the historic occasion.

The youngsters looked solemn as they walked alongside their parents behind King Charles III as the procession of royals followed the Queen's coffin.

Charles, 73, appeared to wipe away a tear as he followed his late mother being carried into Westminster Abbey.

William was seen in a Range Rover with a police escort heading towards the St James' Palace ahead of the procession shortly after 10.15am.

He had a reflective expression on his face as he travelled with Princess Charlotte beside him in the car.

The royal youngsters were among the 2,000 people gathered for the service at Westminster Abbey before a committal service at Windsor Castle later.

It was their chance to say goodbye to the woman they called “gan gan”.

George and Charlotte previously walked hand-in-hand with their parents at the thanksgiving service for Prince Philip in March.

William and Kate's youngest child Louis will not be at either service. Kate has revealed that four-year-old Louis is struggling to understand.