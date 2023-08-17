Farm shop begs visitors to stop posing naked in its sunflower fields, as boy gets 'right eyeful'

By Kit Heren

A farm shop has urged people to stop posing for naked photographs in its sunflower fields.

Staff at Stoke Fruit Farm Farm Shop, near Portsmouth, have noticed a burgeoning trend of people stripping off for the risqué shots.

"We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please," bosses said.

It is unclear why exactly people are taking naked photos - but it may be a tribute to Calendar Girls, the 2003 British film where Helen Mirren, Julie Walters and others stripped off, with sunflowers a symbol of the story.

Staff at the farm said: "Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers!

"We are having a increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please!"

Sarah Jane Cruddas, a visitor to the farm, said her son saw a woman dressed only in a thong.

She wrote: "Our son got a right eyeful — should have seen his face!"

Fans of the farm largely seemed to see the funny side of the naked photo trend.

"That’ll double the footfall for today," one person wrote.

Another added: "quickly changes weekend plans!"

A third said: "I can't stop giggling over this".

But others said that people should indulge their hobby elsewhere.

"Plenty of other places people can go to get their private shots," one commenter wrote. "This is a family business so lets help them keep it that way."

Still more people seemed to be supporting the trend enthusiastically.

One person said: "I must have missed that yesterday! Perhaps I'll go again today and have a closer look, might even take my camera

"I have sunflowers in my garden if any ladies want to take any naughty pictures with them!"

Farm shop director Sam Wilson told the Sun: “I think it’s a shame the fun of taking a few risky photos is being challenged by this blatant nudity in our family field.

"We ask anyone who wants to visit our fields to check the website and keep their clothes on!”