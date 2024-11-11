Food prices to be driven up by Labour's inheritance tax hike, farmer warns, as industry to be 'decimated' by change

11 November 2024, 09:37

Nick Ferrari speaks to Jamie Blackett

By Kit Heren

Food prices are set to be driven up by the inheritance tax increase imposed on farmers, a farmer has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jamie Blackett told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Labour was "taxing aspirational people" who would otherwise want to put the cash back into their farms and grow their businesses.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said on Wednesday that while there would continue to be no inheritance tax on combined business and agricultural assets worth less than £1m, above that there would be a 50% relief, at an effective rate of 20%, from April 2026.

Labour have said that the change would not affect over 70% of farms and agricultural property.

But the move has sparked fury among farmers, with campaigners hitting out at the government for breaking "clear promises" to protect the industry.

Some farmers are threatening to blockade ports and leave supermarket shelves bare in protest at the move.

Mr Blackett pointed out that "the problem with farming is that you are asset rich and cash poor," making a tax bill hard to bear without selling up.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson and Kirstie Allsopp lead fury as farmers 'shafted' with inheritance tax raid

Read more: Farmer took his own life for fear of inheritance tax raid on £2m estate in Budget, son says

Campaigner argues that the government is 'intent on ending farmers' way of life'

He said that "actually, all that's going to happen with this is it's probably going to feed into the price of food, because that money has to be found from somewhere."

Some supermarkets could also increase prices because of Ms Reeves' increase to employers' national insurance, which she also announced in the Budget.

Mr Blackett added: "If I don't do any tax planning at all, if I die in the next 20 years, probably quite likely, given my age, then my son would probably have to find about £100,000 a year for ten years to keep going, to keep farming.

"And if I do try to do something about it and take out life insurance, if I can get it to pay for the the death tax when it comes then that's a huge cost on my bill, on my business."

Many family farms are set to be hit by the changes to inheritance tax
Many family farms are set to be hit by the changes to inheritance tax. Picture: Alamy

Mr Blackett, a former army officer and former political candidate for a party that stood against Scottish independence, said that the move was not socialism but "crony capitalism".

He said he himself bought his farm in 1996, having been a tenant previously. "Now that we've had the temerity to go from being tenants to owner occupiers, we're now in in the target zone for Labour," Mr Blackett said.

He added: "It's purely hitting the family farm, and I don't understand why Labour is taxing aspirational people who want to invest in their farms, grow their businesses.

"We we now have this threat to our businesses, probably once in every generation, twice, if you're unlucky, and you know that's going to add a huge cost to our business.

Mr Blackett said farmers would understand if Labour brought in "some sort of land tax that would affect all farms equally."

Sheep farmer in County Durham
Sheep farmer in County Durham. Picture: Alamy

Instead, he said, the government are "singling out owner-occupied farms, most of whom were tenant farms, until sometime in the 20th century."

Mr Blackett told Nick that he didn't think the problem was at that drastic level yet, and hoped that the government "would see sense".

He added: "I hope that they will think again, but if they don't... then clearly, we hold a lot of the aces."

Farmers from rural agriculture join the procession through City of London during the Lord Mayor's Show on Saturday
Farmers from rural agriculture join the procession through City of London during the Lord Mayor's Show on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Many other farmers have also expressed concern about the increase in inheritance tax.

One farmer took his own life to avoid a tax raid ahead of the Budget, his son said.

Jonathan Charlesworth said his father John had been "eaten away” by the thought of his family losing their £2 million estate, which had been in the family for nearly 70 years.

Meanwhile Henry Ward, a farmer in Lincolnshire, told Nick after the Budget that he was "filled with worry and dread" over the Chancellor's decision."

"I farm in partnership with my grandfather, who is 85 years old. He owns the majority of the land that we farm," Mr Ward said.

"If he dies at the wrong time under this Labour government, we'll be faced with a tax bill of around a million pounds. That could finish us and it's a huge concern."

Farmers work with vehicles to prepare a field next to a field of flowering rapeseed near Pontefract, in northern England
Farmers work with vehicles to prepare a field next to a field of flowering rapeseed near Pontefract, in northern England. Picture: Getty

Jeremy Clarkson accused the government of "shafting" farmers with the changes after the Budget.

"Farmers. I know that you have been shafted today," he said. "But please don’t despair. Just look after yourselves for five short years and this shower will be gone."

The head of the British Farming Union, Steve Ridsdale said that the changes will "decimate the industry".

Tory MP Neil O'Brien said: "She has gone way, way too low with the threshold for agricultural property – this is the end of the family farm."

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Chancellor Rachel Reeves | 31/10/24

Speaking to Nick after the Budget, Ms Reeves said that the majority of landowners will not be affected by the changes.

"What I would say is that 73% of farms and agricultural property will not be affected at all by these changes," she said.

"They will pay no more inheritance tax. So this does protect farms.

"So 27% will be affected, but with a discount on inheritance tax of 20% compared to 40% that others pay."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keir Starmer has attended Armistice Day events in Paris

Starmer becomes first British leader since Churchill to attend Armistice Day ceremony in France

Breaking
Former soldier Daniel Khalife has pleaded guilty part way through his trial at Woolwich Crown Court to escaping from HMP Wandsworth

Former soldier Daniel Khalife admits escaping from Wandsworth Prison part way through trial

Exclusive
UK’s oldest World War II Veteran honoured with hundreds of handmade poppies in Armistice Day display.

UK’s oldest Second World War veteran honoured with hundreds of handmade poppies in Armistice Day display

Liam died in a fall from a hotel balcony on October 16.

Liam Payne suspect breaks silence over links to star in the days before he died in fall from hotel balcony

Putin and Trump in 2019

Putin has 'no plans' to speak to Trump, as Kremlin slams claims that US urged Russia not to escalate Ukraine war

Joe Biden stumbled as he went on a seaside walk with his wife Jill.

WATCH: Moment 81-year-old Joe Biden stumbles on sandy beach during seaside getaway

Donald Trump is a vocal supporter of Bitcoin

Bitcoin soars to record high after Trump election victory

The O'Neill's on Wardour Street charges more for drinks ordered after 10pm

The London pub that adds a £2 surcharge to pints ordered after 10pm

Toys of the new Wicked film have been sending fans to an adult film site.

Toy company Mattel apologizes after Wicked toy boxes link to porn website

Celtic ended up winning the game 2-0

Minute's silence forced to end as football fans sing through tribute to protest British establishment 'hypocrisy'

The story of this year's Christmas special was moments away from being leaked.

EastEnders leak chaos as 'star leaves script containing top-secret Christmas day plot on train'

Fighting broke out in Amsterdam on Thursday night

'We will not allow sporting events to be hijacked': UK government responds to Israeli warning after Amsterdam violence

Donald Trump has reportedly held a phone call with Putin

Donald Trump 'urges Putin not to escalate Ukraine war' in phone call with Russian leader

MTV EMAs 2024 - Show

'He had the biggest heart': Rita Ora breaks down in tears as she pays tribute to Liam Payne

Fighting broke out in Amsterdam on Thursday night

Netanyahu warns Israelis to not attend events in UK over intel about pro-Palestinian attacks

The teenage girl was crashed into by a paraglider in Turkey

More than £20k raised for British teen left fighting for life in Turkey after paraglider crashed into her

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer will spend Armistice Day in France alongside British and French veterans at the Arc de Triomphe - before crunch talks with French president Emmanuel Macron about Donald Trump.

Starmer to spend Armistice Day in France - as crunch talks with Macron over Trump victory planned
Liam Payne's Rolex watch is missing as Argentinian police continue to probe the ex-One Direction star's death in Buenos Aires last month.

Tragic star Liam Payne's Rolex missing as Argentinian police continue to probe singer's death
Draft assisted dying laws will have the 'strictest protections in the world' against coercion, says the MP who has proposed the radical bill.

'Strictest protections': Assisted dying bill must be good law says Kim Leadbeater ahead of draft release
A motorist in his 80s has died after his cars went into water next to a Dartmouth lifeboat station.

Man, 80s, dies after car crashes into water near Dartmouth beauty spot

Ukraine and Russia have launched their biggest strikes against one another since the war began

Russia and Ukraine launch major drone strikes on each other as the conflict between the two countries intensifies
Four men have been arrested after nearly 400kg of cocaine was found on a fishing boat off the Kent coast.

Massive cocaine haul found in fishing boat on Kent coast as four men arrested

The shadow secretary for energy has come under scrutiny for her alleged links to JCB

Shadow energy secretary in row over £14k in donations from JCB billionaire during election campaign
Police at the scene near Wells Park Road in Sydenham, south-east London after one man died and two people were injured in a shooting.

Manhunt underway after shooting leaves one dead and two injured in south east London

One dead and three injured following stabbing at south London market

One dead and three injured following knife attack at south London market

Driver left 'seriously injured' after car plunges into Dartmouth Harbour

Driver left 'seriously injured' after car plunges into Dartmouth Harbour

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Duchess Sophie made a sweet gesture to Princess Kate at the end of the Remembrance Day service

Duchess Sophie's tender gesture to Kate as pair appear on Cenotaph balcony in royal return to duties
King Charles leads two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans for Remembrance Day services

King Charles leads nation in two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans at Cenotaph for Remembrance Day service
Prince Andrew under mounting pressure to reveal mystery financier who helped avoid Royal Lodge eviction

Prince Andrew under mounting pressure to reveal mystery financier who helped him dodge Royal Lodge eviction

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News