Farmer, 70, ‘mows down boy, 6, for stealing orange’, breaking both his legs in front of screaming mother

Farmer, 70, ‘mows down boy, 6, for stealing orange’, breaking both his legs in front of screaming mother. Picture: Reuters

By Christian Oliver

A farmer mowed down a six-year-old boy for stealing an orange, breaking both his legs in front of his screaming mother, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christoffel Johannes Stoman, 70, appeared at the Vredendal Magistrate's Court on Monday where he stands trial on two charges of attempted murder and a further charge of reckless and negligent driving.

Khwezi Beukes, six, had been walking with his mother at midday on Friday, September 20, when he reportedly stopped to pick up an orange that was on the ground before attempting to reach through a fence and grab another one that had also fallen.

A vehicle with a trailer attached then ploughed into them and ran over the six-year-old, the court heard. His mother Magdalene Jantijies screamed as the vehicle crushed her son's legs.

The farmer accused Beukes of stealing the oranges and ran him over as punishment, causing horrific injuries including two broken legs.

Christoffel Stoman enters Vredendal magistrates court on accusations of deliberately running over Khwezi Jantjies, a six-year-old Black child. Picture: Reuters

Magdalene Jantjies, mother of Khwezi Jantjies, child reacts in the Vredendal magistrates court. Picture: Reuters

Read More: Strictly bosses apologise to Amanda Abbington but clear dance partner Giovanni Pernice of most serious allegations

Read More: Wheelchair-bound driver, 96, becomes oldest woman in Britain to be convicted for death by dangerous driving

Stoman was accused of showing no repose over the incident and told police he "would do it again".

Beukes and his mother, meanwhile, were rushed to the local Vredendal Hospital before being transferred to Paarl Hospital.

The six-year-old is still undergoing treatment to save his legs and is expected to have surgery on Wednesday, his mother said.

Jantijies told police that she and her son had been walking to the town to shop for food when they passed the farmer's small holding and the boy picked up and reached for the two oranges.

The broken mother said he heard Stoman shout at them before hitting her and her son with his vehicle, pinning them against a fence.

Jantijies told eCNA: "He came from around the corner and he was driving at a speed.

"He shouted 'stand there, stand there,' I thought he was going to stop. He aimed directly at us in a corner, and I screamed, 'Help! Help!'

"He said, 'I'm going to kill you by driving into you'."

Locals have since accused Stoman of wrongdoing over previous incidents.

Billy Claasen of South Africa's Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation called for lawmakers to toughen the consequences on farmers committing crimes.

People protest outside Vredendal magistrates court ahead of Christoffel Stoman's appearance on accusations of deliberately running over Khwezi Jantjies, a six-year-old Black child. Picture: Reuters

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State would oppose Stoman's release.

"He will stay in custody and will appear on Monday in the Vredendal Magistrate's Court,' he said ahead of today's trial.

"The State has indicated that it will oppose bail in this case. We welcome this development.

"We visited the crime scene, and there is no way that this boy could have gained access to the orchard over that fence.

"The suspect should answer in a court of law for this reckless behaviour."

The mother said she and her son were focusing on his recovery and would seek counselling after the incident.

"I aim to continue with this case. I want to proceed by the grace of God, as long as I can stand here," she said.