Hundreds of farmers descend on Welsh Labour conference to protest Keir Starmer appearance

Farmers descended on Labour's Welsh conference to protest a rise in inheritance tax. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Hundreds of farmers descended on the Welsh Labour Conference on Saturday to protest Sir Keir Starmer’s inheritance tax hikes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The prime minister was in Wales to hail the "path of change" for Labour governments in Wales and Westminster - but his appearance was overshadowed by farmers descending on the conference.

Farmers staged a tractor protest outside the conference opposing the inheritance tax changes the Chancellor unveiled in her Autumn Budget.

They accused the Labour government of helping to "destroy" Britain's farming industry.

The Chancellor used her first Budget to announce a change to agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR) from April 2026 in a bid to secure more money for public services.

Farmers stage a protest in front of Venue Cymru against a rise in inheritance tax on November 16, 2024 in Llandudno, Wales. Picture: Getty

The first £1 million of combined business and agricultural assets will continue to attract no inheritance tax.

But for assets over £1 million, inheritance tax will apply with 50% relief, at an effective rate of 20%.

Gareth Wyn Jones, a Welsh farmer and YouTuber, said the Government was "destroying" an industry that was already struggling.

He said farmers delivered a letter to Sir Keir Starmer which starts "'don't bite the hand that feed you".

Ahead of Starmer’s speech, the protest organisers, Digon yw Digon, said: "Enough is enough. Our Government isn't working or listening to us.

"This is an opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers and rural communities.

"We call on everyone to attend in solidarity - whether by walking, driving, or bringing agricultural vehicles such as tractors, slurry tankers, lorries, or 4x4s with trailers."

Farmers have said Labour's plan could "destroy" British farming. Picture: Getty

Mr Wyn Jones told Sky News: "They're destroying an industry that's already on its knees and struggling, absolutely struggling, mentally, emotionally and physically. We need Government support not more hinderance so we can produce food to feed the nation."

He said inheritance tax change will result in farmers increasing the price of food: "The poorer people in society aren't going to be able to afford good, healthy, nutritious British food, so we have to push this to Government for them to understand that enough is enough, the farmers can't take any more of what they're throwing at us."

Mr Wyn Jones disputed the Government's estimation that only 500 farming estates in the UK will be affected by the inheritance tax changes.

Farmers call for inheritance tax U-turn ahead of crunch talks with ministers

Speaking in Wales, Starmer said he will always defend the decisions made in the Autumn budget as he said the country will "finally turn the page on austerity once and for all."

The Prime Minister confirmed a £160 million investment zone in Wrexham and Flintshire will open next year, meeting a promise made the summer’s election.

He said: “£21 billion for Wales next year - a record figure. That is the path of change. £1.7 billion extra through the Barnett Formula - that is the path of change.

"More money for Welsh schools and hospitals, more investment in Welsh potential and pride, £88 million for city and growth deals, £1 billion for aerospace, benefiting companies like Airbus, which I visited yesterday in Broughton, and a new hydrogen future in Milford Haven."

Farmers have warned food prices will rise. Picture: Getty

He said Wales "carried the torch" for the Labour Party while Conservatives were in power in Westminster.

"For 14 years, this nation here has carried the torch for the entire Labour Party.

"The only great nation on our islands where we could show as a movement the change that we can deliver for working people," he said.

"Look, a lot of farmers in this country are in their 70s and 80s, they haven't handed their farms down because that's the way it's always been, they've always known there was never going to be inheritance tax."

This is a breaking story, more follows