Labour faces biggest protest over domestic policy as farmers to head to Westminster over inheritance tax row

18 November 2024, 07:38

Farmers are set to protest in Westminister on Tuesday
Farmers are set to protest in Westminister on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The government is bracing for its largest protest over domestic policy since Labour came to power as farmers are set to take to the streets of Westminster tomorrow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ministers are preparing contingency measures to ensure supermarket shelves remain stocked as farmers escalate protests against a new inheritance tax policy. The government, however, has assured the public that food supplies will not be disrupted.

Tensions are high among farmers following the Labour government’s decision to impose inheritance tax on farms valued above £1 million.

Farmers have expressed fears that the policy could spell the end of family-run farms, while ministers maintain that the measure will only impact large estates.

Farming leaders have denounced the decision as a "betrayal" of rural communities but emphasised that strikes causing food shortages are not their preferred course of action.

Read more: Farmers descend on Welsh Labour conference to protest Keir Starmer appearance as PM defends budget decisions

Read more: Farmers may never forgive Labour for changes to inheritance tax rules on agricultural land, Tory Party claims

Inheritance tax threshold is a 'pernicious assault' on farmers says Save British farming spokesperson

On Tuesday, up to 20,000 farmers are expected to gather in Westminster to voice their opposition, joined by high-profile supporters, including TV personality and farmer Jeremy Clarkson.

The protest is set to be one of the largest against Labour’s domestic agenda since the party returned to power.

This growing unrest comes nearly three weeks after the Budget announcement of the tax changes, with anger showing no signs of abating.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has distanced itself from any plans to withhold produce from shops. NFU President Tom Bradshaw said, “We do not support emptying supermarket shelves. However, I completely understand the strength of feeling. Farmers feel helpless and betrayed.”

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner urged farmers to calm down, saying that “the vast majority will be fine” and criticising “extraordinary” claims about the numbers potentially affected.

“I urge people to look calmly at the detail and I think they will find that the vast majority will be fine,” Zeichner said on Sunday.

“The figures from the Treasury are very clear: under 500 farms a year are likely to be affected and I would say to people, take advice because every person’s situation is different and there will be many, many people who will find they are not actually going to be caught by this.”

Criticising claims that tens of thousands of farms would be impacted, Zeichner added: “People should look at the actual facts rather than the projections being made.”

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh acknowledged the challenges faced by farmers but defended the policy as “fair and proportionate.” She explained that the tax rate for farms would be significantly lower than for other estates and reiterated the government’s commitment to food security.

“We’ve prioritised food security and will work closely with farmers and the supply chain to prevent disruption,” Haigh said. Plans are being developed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to mitigate any potential shortages.

The controversy has reignited long-standing tensions between Labour and rural communities, drawing comparisons to disputes over fox hunting during the party’s previous time in power. Farmers and rural advocates accuse the government of being out of touch with countryside issues.

Baroness Mallalieu, president of the Countryside Alliance, described the inheritance tax policy as “incompetent” and reflective of a “divorced urban perspective.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, speaking at the G20 Summit in Brazil, defended the changes, stating he was “absolutely confident” that the “vast majority” of farmers would not be affected. He pointed to the £5 billion allocated in the Budget for farming over the next two years as evidence of the government’s support for the sector.

Farmers, however, remain sceptical, accusing the government of misrepresenting figures. Bradshaw highlighted that while 73% of farms may not be impacted, Defra’s own data suggests 66% of food-producing farms exceed the £1 million threshold. “This policy undermines the very industry responsible for national food security,” he said.

As farmers prepare to descend on Westminster, the government faces a critical test in managing rural discontent. With comparisons being drawn to historic clashes over countryside policies, ministers will need to navigate carefully to avoid alienating a vital sector of the economy. Whether the promises of support and reassurances will quell the anger remains to be seen.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Neighbours said they heard a 'scared' sounding woman and rows in the days leading up to her death

Neighbour of Harshita Brella heard rows and woman who ‘sounded scared’ in the days leading up to her death

x

Starmer says police should focus on 'what matters most' - as free speech row over investigation into columnist tweet grows
Coleen Rooney in I'm A Celeb

Coleen Rooney's secret I'm A Celeb codename inspired by Wagatha Christie revealed

Exclusive
Julie Casson and her husband, Nigel, who went to Dignitas

'It's about love, choice and dignity': Wife whose husband died at Dignitas issues final plea to MPs for law change

Education Secretary Bridget Philipson 'hasn't changed her mind' and will vote against assisted dying bill

Education Secretary Bridget Philipson 'hasn't changed her mind' and will vote against assisted dying bill

An Arctic blast is set to sweep the UK

Brits brace for 'disruptive snow' as 'Arctic blast' sweeps UK and cold health alerts begin

Donald Trump Jr accuses Joe Biden of trying to start WWIII

Donald Trump Jr accuses Joe Biden of trying to start WWIII after 'allowing Ukraine to fire US rockets inside Russia'

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate

WV Active, Aldersley, Wolverhampton, UK. 17th Nov, 2024. 2024 PDC Grand Slam of Darts, Day 9, final; Luke Littler holds the Eric Bristow Trophy after beating Martin Lukeman 16-3 Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

Luke Littler becomes millionaire after winning Grand Slam of Darts in first ranking major title

A Florida-based cruise company is offering disaffected Democrats the chance to escape Donald Trump's second term with a four-year voyage.

Sea you in 2028! US cruiseline offers Democrats four-year voyage to 'escape Trump'

President Biden is set to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia for the first time, reports claim.

Biden to 'allow Ukraine to use American long-range missiles inside Russia for first time'

A woman has been raped while visiting a cemetery in Kent, according to Kent Police

Police hunt 'hooded' male suspect who raped and physically assaulted a woman visiting a cemetery in Kent

Police are hunting Pankaj Lamba (left), the husband of Harshita Brella (right), 24, after her body was found in a car boot in Ilford earlier this week.

Police hunt husband of Harshita Brella, 24, after her body was found in car boot in Ilford

Mohammed Afif has reportedly been killed in an Israeli strike

Israeli strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah's lead spokesperson

The Titanic watch sold for 'new world record price' of £1.567m

Titanic watch gifted to 'hero' captain who saved 700 passengers sells for 'new world record price' of £1.567m

Exclusive
Police commissioner defends investigation into Telegraph writer.

'We were not the Thought Police': Essex Police commissioner defends investigation into Telegraph journalist

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met Office has issues a snow and ice warning across the UK

Met Office issues snow and ice warnings as first 'Arctic blast' of winter set to hit parts of the UK from this afternoon
South Yorkshire have confirmed 13 reports of dangerous dogs in 48 hours

13 'dangerous dog' reports in 48 hours including dog owner attacked by his own American bulldog
Kim Leadbeater has been speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall.

Kim Leadbeater calls for MPs to 'step back' as Labour divisions deepen over assisted dying bill
Two Brits have died in a collision in Murcia, Spain

Two Brits killed with a third critically injured after crash with 'drugs traffickers' speedboat on Spanish dual carriage-way
The government has pledged funding for nationwide bus services

'London-style' buses to be delivered across the nation with £1bn funding boost

A police officer guards the entrance to a street in the Moss Side area of Manchester - FILE

Man arrested as police launch murder investigation following double stabbing in Manchester

Coleen says she 'barely sees' Wayne

Coleen Rooney reveals she 'barely sees' husband Wayne following Rebekah Vardy's remarks

Telegraph writer Allison Pearson.

Essex police defend investigation into Allison Pearson tweet

A “culture of silence and fear" exists within the Church of England, a bishop has said.

'Culture of fear and silence' stopped senior Church officials calling for Archbishop to resign, Bishop claims
Lord Blunkett David Blunkett has called for reforms to tube safety

Lord Blunkett calls for Tube safety reform after injuring himself in platform gap fall

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday.

Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News