Exclusive

‘Like being in the fast and furious’: World Heritage Site community ‘held hostage’ by 'gangs' of boy racers

4 October 2024, 06:09 | Updated: 4 October 2024, 06:10

Forth Bridge 130th Anniversary
Residents of South Queensferry say they're suffering mentally and physically due to ‘gangs’ of boy racers. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Brady.

Residents of South Queensferry have told LBC they’re sleeping in baths, suffering mentally and physically and feel ‘let down’ by the police as ‘gangs’ of boy racers gather on the seafront on a regular basis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The area, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, is home to the Forth Road Bridge and a car park car enthusiasts like to gather in to socialise and show off their cars. People living there say speeds of 50mph have been recorded within a 20mph limit.

“It's become a dread every evening,” Andy Scott, who lives on the seafront, told LBC.

“Cars arrive with the engines revving and the backfiring. It keeps going until the real shenanigans start – the racing around the circuit, the tooting of the horns, the serious revving of engines.”

Karen, Andy’s neighbour, told LBC she doesn’t feel safe: “It's very, very intimidating. Even if you drive by, you know, you get the stares and think ‘we live here, you know, what are you doing here?’

“It's absolutely territorial and it's not just one gang. There's a few different groups”

David, another resident, said his wife is exhausted as she can’t escape the noise: “She has tried various rooms around the house and she even slept in the bath one night, which that, to me, is extreme.

South Queensferry and the Forth Rail Bridge during The Ferry Fair, Queensferry, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
South Queensferry and the Forth Rail Bridge during The Ferry Fair, Queensferry, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy

“Who in this world should have to put up with that? This is a civilised world, a civilised country, and we have to suffer in this way.

“The community is being held hostage, you could say, by what's happening in that car park.”

The ongoing racing and noise pollution may even be impacting the health of people living there.

“I'm not getting much sleep. I've got a long commute, and I'm tired,” Karen told LBC. “I have been some nights crying, worrying.

“How am I going to cope with my job? I work for the NHS. It's not an easy job. I have started to get palpitations. So, it's affecting me physically as well as mentally.”

The community is being held hostage

- David

LBC understands reports of anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving around the Forth Bridges Viewpoint car park are received by Police Scotland on a regular basis but action is rarely taken.

“They’re very stretched, and there's only two people covering the whole of the west of Edinburgh,” Andy said. “Even when they turn up in the police cars, then suddenly these guys are some of the most well-behaved people in the country and as soon as the police car leaves, it starts all over again.

“You do feel let down. You pay taxes, you pay council taxes, and hope that you will be protected from things like this. You don't feel safe and secure.”

The Forth Bridge, Scotland, basking in the low winter morning sun.
The Forth Bridge, Scotland, basking in the low winter morning sun. Picture: Alamy

However, a lack of police action makes some residents believe vigilante action is only ‘a matter of time’.

“I have witnessed a bad attack on a couple of the racers by a member of the public who was in his van, who basically lost it, and drove right at them,” Lana said.

“That was more or less someone that just thought ‘right, okay, you're going to keep harassing me. I'm just going to take the law into my own hands.’”

The community of South Queensferry recently held a public meeting to discuss the ongoing impacts of anti-social driving and behaviour on the seafront. They say the issue began to ramp up during the 2020 Coronavirus lockdowns.

During the meeting, several people said their pets had been killed on the roads because of anti-social driving. Businesses also said they were losing customers.

“I have spoken to businesses from the harbour right through to the High Street, and clearly they are being impacted,” David said. “An iconic inn, which dates back 140 years, they are now being impacted by repeat business.

“They've had to relocate guests to rear bedrooms. The guests have asked for refunds. There's a reputational issue, and those businesses rely on repeat business and good customer feedback.”

Some homeowners are now thinking of calling it quits because they can’t see an end to the noise, but even have concerns about selling.

“Absolutely, we've been looking at moving house,” Karen told LBC. “But then I get really angry about it, and think, why should these people force me out of my house? This was going to be our last move, our forever home.

“But then, that's a worry as well. Because this is well known, am I going to be able to sell my house?”

MSP for Edinburgh Western and leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton has urged the Scottish Government to do more to prevent the anti-social and potentially dangerous behaviour seen in South Queensferry.

He wants to see a taskforce set up and also suggests giving local authorities the power to set up and operate their own speed cameras.

“There are some Facebook groups where people who are car enthusiasts, let’s say, who like to race these cars, have declared me public enemy number one,” he told LBC. “Look I’m sure I’ll live I’m sure I’ll cope.

“My first duty ,absolutely and always, is to my constituents. This has been keeping them awake at night for four years, pets have been killed, hotels have lost trade, people aren’t getting any sleep and it may only be a matter of time before we see a human fatality on the roads as well.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the concerns raised by residents in relation to the use of vehicles in an anti-social manner in the South Queensferry area, and are working with partners to address these.

Anyone with information regarding any form of anti-social behaviour is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.”

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney said: “I am very sorry to hear of the circumstances in South Queensferry. It is a beautiful part of our country and an iconic location, and I am sorry that members of the public are experiencing what they are experiencing.

“The government engages substantively on the question of road safety. The Cabinet Secretary for Transport has been briefing cabinet on her concerns about road fatalities, which are a very serious and current problem, so that issue is very much on the cabinet’s agenda.

“I am very happy to have discussions with Mr Cole-Hamilton on the subject and to determine what further action can be taken.

“There may be some legislative issues that may be worth considering. I fear that some of those will not be within our areas of responsibility because they are road traffic issues, but I am happy to explore all possibilities.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Steven Luck was caught driving home from court - after being banned from driving

'I didn't know it starts straight away': Motorist drives home from court right after being slapped with driving ban

Flames rise from Israeli air strikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli air strikes rock suburbs of Beirut and cut off key crossing into Syria

Exclusive
LBC has uncovered levels of E Coli in Britain’s rivers over fifty times higher than levels recommended by the Environment Agency, in the latest edition of Feargal on Friday.

Feargal Sharkey exposes dangerous levels of E. coli in British rivers

Large explosions have rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut overnight as Israel carried out airstrikes close to the airport

Plane evacuating 150 Brits from Lebanon lands in UK - as blasts continue across capital

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked.

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked

Hurricane Helene

Search for victims of Hurricane Helene moves into second week

Inquests into the four deaths will open today

Inquests into deaths of four Brits killed in Bayesian superyacht tragedy to open

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show

'I am not the man they have painted me to be': Garth Brooks breaks silence after rape and battery allegations

An aerial view of West Falkland island. Falkland Islands. (Photo by: Sergio Pitamitz / VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Argentina vows to gain 'full sovereignty' of the Falklands following UK's return of Chagos Islands

North Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear strikes if provoked

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair and make-up artist

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike targeting an area in Beirut's southern suburb

Massive strikes hit Beirut as G7 leaders call for Lebanon and Gaza ceasefires

California Menendez Brothers Case

LA prosecutors to review conviction of Menendez brothers over parents’ murders

Tyre Nichols

Three officers convicted over fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

US singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Country star Garth Brooks accused of rape and battery by former employee

Lebanon Israel

Massive blasts rock Beirut as Israel steps up attacks on Hezbollah

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola and her partner Paul

'Heartbreaking' documentary on the search for Nicola Bulley airs - detailing online sleuths that plagued case
Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson claims there is a ‘strong case’ for referendum on UK's ECHR membership

Israeli soldiers next to destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in Gaza three months ago

Palin was part of the extremely popular British comedy group Monty Python

Michael Palin 'given up' on trying to hold Monty Python cast together

A moose in a swimming pool

Moose rescued from swimming pool in New Hampshire

G7 leaders have called for an end to the Middle Eastern conflict

G7 say Iran's strikes on Israel are 'serious threat to regional stability' as leaders call for Lebanon and Gaza ceasefire
Terryon Thomas was arrested on Tuesday

TikTok influencer ‘Mr Prada’ charged with second-degree murder after therapist found dead

Congo Boat Accident

Dozens dead after boat capsizes in Democratic Republic of Congo

Election 2024 Melania Trump

Melania Trump voices support for abortion rights ahead of election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, poses for photographers with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Boris Johnson found 'bugging device in his toilet' after visit from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit