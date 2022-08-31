Fastest food price rises for 14 years fuel 22% inflation fears

31 August 2022, 09:06

Fastest food price rises since August 2008, fuelling 22% inflation fears
Fastest food price rises since August 2008, fuelling 22% inflation fears. Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

Food inflation has risen to 9.3%, compared with 7% last month, driven by the war in Ukraine and the consequent rise in the price of animal feed, fertiliser wheat and vegetable oils.

The annual increase in fresh food prices jumped to 10.5%, up from 8% in July, with products such as milk and margarine seeing the biggest rises.

The rise in food prices is contributing to wider UK inflation, which the bank Goldman Sachs predicted yesterday could top 22% by next year in the event of continued high gas prices.

Milk and margarine are among the products seeing the highest rise in prices.
Milk and margarine are among the products seeing the highest rise in prices. Picture: Alamy

British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said: "The situation is bleak for both consumers and retailers, but retail businesses will remain committed to supporting their customers through offering discounts to vulnerable groups, expanding value ranges, fixing prices of essentials, and raising staff pay.

"However, as retailers also grapple with growing cost pressures, there is only so much they can shoulder.

"The new prime minister will have an opportunity to relieve some of the cost burden bearing down on retailers, like the upcoming increase in business rates, in order to help retailers do more to help their customers."

Read more: Fresh rail strike called for September as union demands improvement on 'insulting' 2% pay rise offer

Read more: Boy, 12, stabbed in east London as police make two arrests

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: "We can expect this level of food inflation to be with us for at least another six months but hopefully some of the input cost pressures in the supply chain will eventually start to ease.

"However, with further falls in disposable incomes coming this autumn as energy costs rocket again, retail spend will come under pressure in the all-important final quarter of the year."

The news on food comes as wholesale gas prices have fallen amid signs of European intervention, while the business secretary has reported progress in reopening the UK's largest gas storage facility.
The news on food comes as wholesale gas prices have fallen amid signs of European intervention, while the business secretary has reported progress in reopening the UK's largest gas storage facility. Picture: Alamy

The news comes as the wholesale price of gas tumbled by more than 20%, following signs Europe is preparing to intervene directly in European energy markets.

The European Commission has said it is working "flat out" on an emergency package and a longer-term "structural reform of the electricity market", with reports that Germany would be willing to consider a European price cap on gas.

The EU's intervention will add pressure on the next UK prime minister to introduce their own package of measures to tackle bills when they enter Downing Street next Monday.

While it is not clear what support will be available for those struggling with high energy bills, the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, has said "the UK oil and gas regulator has today granted the required approvals and consents" for the reopening of the undersea Rough gas storage facility - the biggest in the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brit mum struck by lightning in Croatia in a coma and will be airlifted to UK

British mum struck by lightning in Croatia is in a coma will be airlifted to UK

Breaking
The Queen will take Boris Johnson's resignation at Balmoral

Queen will stay at Balmoral and not return to London to appoint new Prime Minister amid mobility issues

Boris Johnson hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime' and defends police against 'too woke' claims

Boris Johnson shuts down claims police are 'too woke' as he hails '38% drop in neighbourhood crime'

Shamima Begum and her two friends were smuggled into Syria.

Shamima Begum was 'smuggled into Syria by Canadian spy'

Three images of men have been released by police

Have-a-go hero chases down watch thieves to give owner back his timepiece after late night assault

A female officer was sexually assaulted at the Notting Hill carnival

'We need to say enough is enough': Two female police officers sexually assaulted during Notting Hill carnival

Another rail strike is on the way at the end of September

Fresh rail strike called for September as union demands improvement on 'insulting' 2% pay rise offer

LBC will be hosting the final Tory leadership hustings

The Final Countdown: Tory leadership hustings live on LBC

The Government should ensure forces get back to basics and ensure crime-fighting is tackled over fighting crime

Get police back to basics and make it clear they must focus on crime-fighting over 'woke' causes, Govt told

A grandson of Nelson Mandela has criticised Meghan Markle's comparison of her wedding to his release from jail

Mandela's grandson slaps down Meghan Markle's comparison of her wedding to South African leader's release from jail

A 12-year-old boy has been stabbed in Brooks Road in Plaistow, Newham.

Boy, 12, stabbed in east London as police make two arrests

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, was killed in the shooting in Liverpool last week.

Officer 'scooped up' Olivia Pratt-Korbel and 'covered gunshot wound with hand' as he rushed her to hospital

Mikhail Gorbachev (left) - the last leader of the Soviet Union whose failure to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union after the Cold War is despised by Russian nationalists including Vladimir Putin - has died at the age of 91.

World leaders hail Mikhail Gorbachev's 'courage and integrity' after death aged 91

Oshian Edwards has paid tribute to her partner Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, who is the father of her unborn son, who was killed at Notting Hill Carnival.

Pregnant girlfriend of rapper, 21, killed at Notting Hill Carnival 'felt their unborn baby kick' while he lay dying

The News Agents podcast.

'You got me fired!': Anthony Scaramucci jokes with Emily Maitlis on first ep of The News Agents podcast

The footage shows the woman being punched in the face before hitting the ground.

Shocking video shows woman being punched to the ground at Notting Hill Carnival

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen watches soldiers operate equipment during a visit to a naval station on Penghu, an archipelago of several dozen islands off Taiwan’s western coast

Taiwan fires warning shots at drones from China

Gorbachev and Putin

World leaders mourn Mikhail Gorbachev as rare figure who changed the world

Residents examine a portion of road destroyed by floodwaters in the Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan

Fears of waterborne diseases as floods recede in Pakistan

Nuclear inspectors

UN monitors head to troubled Ukrainian nuclear plant

Gas works

Russia temporarily stops gas flow through Nord Stream 1

Memorial to Munich victims

1972 Olympics attack victims’ families close to deal with Germany

Indonesia Truck Crash

At least 10 die after truck crashes at school bus stop in Indonesia

Indonesia G20 Climate Meeting

G20 environment ministers seek to spur global climate action

Fumio Kishida

Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida says ruling party will cut ties with Unification Church

Boxes at Mar-A-Lago

US Justice Department finds efforts to obstruct Trump investigation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns
NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

'Johnson's legacy is a complete breaking of the bond of trust'

James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

Sangita Myska reflects on what bigoted caller said to her

'I'm of this country': Sangita Myska reflects on what bigoted caller said to her

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform
'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon

'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London