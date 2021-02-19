Fatberg the weight of a 'small bungalow' removed from London sewer

19 February 2021, 09:42

The enormous fatberg was removed over two weeks
The enormous fatberg was removed over two weeks. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A "huge, disgusting" fatberg the weight of a small bungalow has been removed from a London sewer.

The foul-smelling mass was removed from a conduit in Canary Wharf over two weeks, and has prompted a warning to the public to be "careful what they flush".

Thames Water engineers used high-powered water jets and hand tools to chip away at the rock-like heap, which is said to have smelled like composting festival toilets and rotten meat.

The foul-smelling mass formed in a conduit in Canary Wharf
The foul-smelling mass formed in a conduit in Canary Wharf. Picture: PA

Fatbergs are formed when oil, grease and fat poured down drains combine with non-biodegradable items such as wet wipes, nappies and cotton buds.

Located under Yabsley Street, the blockage was clogging long sections of the sewer.

Thames Water, which removed the fatberg alongside MTS Cleansing Services, said it could have led to sewage spilling into homes and the environment if it had grown any further.

The public has been warned to be "careful what they flush"
The public has been warned to be "careful what they flush". Picture: PA

"This was a huge, disgusting fatberg that took a great deal of brute force and teamwork to clear," said Matt Rimmer, Thames Water's head of waste networks.

"Our brilliant engineers were able to clear the huge blockage before it caused serious problems, negotiating tricky and cramped working conditions along the way.

"We'd ask everyone to help fight the fatberg by only flushing the 3Ps - pee, poo and paper - as well as disposing of fat and oils in the bin, not the sink."

Workers used high-powered water jets and hand tools to chip away at the heap
Workers used high-powered water jets and hand tools to chip away at the heap. Picture: PA

The fatberg is the latest to have been removed in recent years, with another equated to an African elephant removed in October 2020.

In 2019, 140 tonnes-worth of fatbergs were removed from the drains of Greenwich, Pall Mall and the Shard.

Thames Water spends £18 million each year clearing 75,000 blockages from sewers in London and the Thames Valley.

Its "Bin it - don't block it" campaign urges customers to consider what can and cannot be flushed down their toilets.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stranded Whales

Only three pilot whales survive mass stranding in Indonesia

Front pages of Australian newspapers showing stories critical of Facebook on Friday

Australian PM urges Facebook to lift news blockade

Winter Weather Texas

Lights back on in Texas, but water woes rise in South

Spain riots

Spain arrests 80 in three nights of riots over rapper’s jailing
Myanmar unrest

Woman shot during Myanmar protest dies

Donald Trump speaking to reporters

Literary group says Trump lawsuit settlement protects journalists

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-Uber driver celebrates Supreme Court victory over company

Ex-Uber driver's powerful reaction to Supreme Court victory over company
Minister James Cleverly condemns Sturgeon for flying EU flag

Minister James Cleverly condemns Sturgeon for flying EU flag

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'
Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death

Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death
James O'Brien clashes with socialist caller over Keir Starmer's economy speech

James O'Brien clashes with socialist caller over Keir Starmer's economy speech
Care minister admits she doesn't know nurse salaries despite drive for new staff

Care minister admits she doesn't know nurse salaries despite drive for new staff

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London