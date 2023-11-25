'My son's care worker stepped in front of a knife for him': Father of boy, 6, reveals Dublin hero 'wrestled' attacker

25 November 2023, 08:10 | Updated: 25 November 2023, 08:18

Garrett FitzGerald (pictured) revealed his son was protected by his care worker during the attack
Garrett FitzGerald (pictured) revealed his son was protected by his care worker during the attack. Picture: Social media/GoFundMe

By Emma Soteriou

The father of one of the children caught in the Dublin attack has revealed a hero care worker "stepped in front of a knife" for his son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At around 1.20pm on Thursday, a man in his 50s began attacking children with "a large knife" in Dublin's Parnell Square.

Garrett FitzGerald said his son, six, was one of the youngsters caught up in the attack as he made his way to an event after school.

Three children - two girls and a boy aged six or under - were hurt, along with a woman in her 30s who put herself between the attacker and his targets.

Read more: More than £250,000 raised for hero Deliveroo driver who leapt on knifeman who stabbed children in Dublin

Read more: Irish police blame 'lunatic far-right faction' for Dublin riots after three children and woman stabbed

Sharing the story online, Mr FitzGerald said: "My 6 year old son was part of a group of junior and senior infants who were attacked yesterday as they walked to their after school on Parnell Square.

"My son's care worker stepped in front of a knife for him and the other kids.

"She wrestled the guy long enough to allow the other kids to run away and for help to arrive. Words fail me.

"She's an absolute hero. A friend has started a GoFundMe for herself and the school. If anyone wanted to throw a few lids here it would much appreciated.

"She was one of many heroes yesterday including passers-by who intervened, first responders and the children themselves.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those still in hospital and anyone who has been affected by this awful tragedy."

The fundraiser has already raised more than £160,000.

Caio Benicio
Caio Benicio. Picture: GoFundMe

It comes after a fundraiser was also started for the Deliveroo driver who took down the attacker.

Caio Benicio, 43, jumped off his moped and battered the knifeman with his helmet.

He said he had acted on "pure instinct".

"I didn't even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds," he told The Journal.

"He fell to the ground, I didn't see where knife went, and other people stepped in."

The stabbing sparked riots across Dublin, which saw vehicles torched, shops looted and police attacked.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris blamed a 'lunatic far-right faction' for the destruction and refused to rule out the possibility that the initial stabbing attack was terror-related.

Addressing the riots, Mr Benicio said it made him sad due to the anti-immigrant sentiments.

"It looks like they hate immigrants. Well I am an immigrant, and I did what I could to try and save that little girl," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman stands on top of a damaged school following a Russian drone attack in Kyiv

Russia launches ‘largest drone attack’ on Ukraine since start of 2022 invasion

Rescuers rest at the site of the collapsed tunnel

Digging to rescue 41 workers trapped in tunnel in India halted as machine breaks

People in Tel Aviv react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip

Gaza ceasefire enters second day with more hostages to be freed and aid supplied

Israel Palestinians

Hamas frees 24 hostages in ceasefire exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners

Federal Prisons Chauvin

Ex-police officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing is stabbed in prison

A hero Deliveroo driver has told of the moment he took down the Dublin knife attacker

More than £250,000 raised for hero Deliveroo driver who leapt on knifeman who stabbed children in Dublin

Eight Israeli hostages have been reunited with their families

First Israeli hostages reunited with families, as government prepares for more captives to be released

Yaffa Ada

‘Happiness locked up in grief’ as Israelis celebrate return of hostages

Meghan has said two members of the royal household asked questions about Archie's skin colour

Meghan says there's a 'second royal racist' who 'raised concerns about Archie's skin colour', according to bombshell book
The shooting took place in Weston Green on Thursday night

Police watchdog launches probe after Met firearms officers shoot man dead in east London

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

Police have found four bodies in the hunt for the four missing boys

'Unbearable that Harvey will always be 17': Mother of teen killed in north Wales crash pays tribute to 'cheeky' son

Red paint is sprayed over the BBC's headquarters ahead of a Palestine March.

BBC staff 'barred from joining march against anti-Semitism' over impartiality rules

The 13 Israelis who have been freed

Who are the 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas? Sisters aged 2 and 4 among the captives freed

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

Fifth teenager who pulled out of Snowdonia camping trip that left four friends dead in crash 'still in shock'

Mikhail Kasyanov

Ex-prime minister who became Putin foe added to Russia’s ‘foreign agent’ list

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Hamas frees first batch of hostages under Gaza truce, including 13 Israelis

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women

Russia Ukraine Children

Russian legislator denies adopting girl taken from Ukrainian children’s home

India Tunnel Collapse

Rescue of 41 workers from collapsed tunnel in India face new delay

Geert Wilders

Talks to form Dutch government start after Geert Wilders’ election win

An artist's impression of the Amataresu particle.

'What the heck is going on?': Scientists baffled by mysterious cosmic ray that came from beyond our galaxy
Artificial Intelligence

Vladimir Putin to boost AI work in Russia to fight ‘dangerous’ western monopoly

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton announces arrival of baby daughter

Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses in Kazaa, eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Israel-Hamas temporary ceasefire allows hostage exchanges to begin

The Sussexes relocated to the United States in 2020.

Prince Harry 'ready to forget' Royal Family feud but Meghan 'never wants to set foot' in England

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit