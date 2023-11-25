'My son's care worker stepped in front of a knife for him': Father of boy, 6, reveals Dublin hero 'wrestled' attacker

Garrett FitzGerald (pictured) revealed his son was protected by his care worker during the attack. Picture: Social media/GoFundMe

By Emma Soteriou

The father of one of the children caught in the Dublin attack has revealed a hero care worker "stepped in front of a knife" for his son.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At around 1.20pm on Thursday, a man in his 50s began attacking children with "a large knife" in Dublin's Parnell Square.

Garrett FitzGerald said his son, six, was one of the youngsters caught up in the attack as he made his way to an event after school.

Three children - two girls and a boy aged six or under - were hurt, along with a woman in her 30s who put herself between the attacker and his targets.

Read more: More than £250,000 raised for hero Deliveroo driver who leapt on knifeman who stabbed children in Dublin

Read more: Irish police blame 'lunatic far-right faction' for Dublin riots after three children and woman stabbed

1/4 My 6 year old son was part of a group of junior and senior infants who were attacked yesterday as they walked to their after school on Parnell Square. — Garrett FitzGerald (@FitzgGer) November 24, 2023

Sharing the story online, Mr FitzGerald said: "My 6 year old son was part of a group of junior and senior infants who were attacked yesterday as they walked to their after school on Parnell Square.

"My son's care worker stepped in front of a knife for him and the other kids.

"She wrestled the guy long enough to allow the other kids to run away and for help to arrive. Words fail me.

"She's an absolute hero. A friend has started a GoFundMe for herself and the school. If anyone wanted to throw a few lids here it would much appreciated.

"She was one of many heroes yesterday including passers-by who intervened, first responders and the children themselves.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those still in hospital and anyone who has been affected by this awful tragedy."

The fundraiser has already raised more than £160,000.

Caio Benicio. Picture: GoFundMe

It comes after a fundraiser was also started for the Deliveroo driver who took down the attacker.

Caio Benicio, 43, jumped off his moped and battered the knifeman with his helmet.

He said he had acted on "pure instinct".

"I didn't even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds," he told The Journal.

"He fell to the ground, I didn't see where knife went, and other people stepped in."

The stabbing sparked riots across Dublin, which saw vehicles torched, shops looted and police attacked.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris blamed a 'lunatic far-right faction' for the destruction and refused to rule out the possibility that the initial stabbing attack was terror-related.

Addressing the riots, Mr Benicio said it made him sad due to the anti-immigrant sentiments.

"It looks like they hate immigrants. Well I am an immigrant, and I did what I could to try and save that little girl," he said.