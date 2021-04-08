Father fights for life after being attacked when he 'stood up to teenagers bullying son'

8 April 2021, 08:21 | Updated: 8 April 2021, 10:53

Alan Willson, 46, pictured with wife Annie, is fighting for his life in hospital
Alan Willson, 46, pictured with wife Annie, is fighting for his life in hospital. Picture: JustGiving

By Asher McShane

A father has been left fighting for life after he was attacked by a group of teenagers when he stepped in to stop them bullying his son in a park.

Alan Willson, 46, was attacked in a park in Worthing, West Sussex after he heard his son was being hurled to the ground, it is reported.

He was attacked when he stepped in to help his son, 11, and suffered multiple injuries. He is now in a coma in Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton where he is fighting for his life.

His wife Annie, 49, wrote online: “So this is what you have done to my husband — hitting him and keep hitting him until he was down and unconscious.“He is fighting for his life after brain surgery for multiple bleeds on the brain.

“He is the most kind and gentle man in the world. My 11-year-old son you have also given mental trauma.

"A father coming to rescue his son because you started physically hurting him and throwing him on the ground.”

The attack took place at 7.30pm on Easter Sunday at Longcroft Park in Worthing, West Sussex.

Five youths have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. They were later released on bail with strict conditions.

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn said: “The assault and the build up to it occurred in a public park in daylight, so it was likely that other people would have witnessed the assault or the suspects running from the scene."I am keen to hear from anyone who has information but is yet to come forward.”

Over £14,000 has been raised so far after a fund was set up to support Alan and his family.

Alan's daughter Becky, 25, posted: "Words can not describe out grateful I am of how much has been given to help my mum and family out at this time. I'm so so shocked this will help my mum out so much while my dad is in hospital thank you so so much every one XXX"

To donate to the fund visit this link

Members of the public can contact police online or by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A view from outside Angkor Wat temple is seen in Siem Reap, northwestern Cambodia (Heng Sinith/AP)

Cambodia closes Angkor temples due to growing Covid-19 outbreak
Several mothers have spoken out about the heartbreaking consequences of knife crime

Mothers relive the heartbreak of losing their sons for police knife crime campaign
A woman and her children wait for a train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India

India reports record surge in coronavirus cases

Wayne LaPierre

Wayne LaPierre says he put NRA into bankruptcy without informing full board
Pharmacists transport a cooler containing the Moderna vaccine, at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen

UK vaccine rollout 'breaking the link' between Covid infections and deaths - study
Physics Broken Rules

Physicists may have to rethink how universe works after ‘tantalising’ results

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Emily Thornberry gave an impassioned response when asked if the UK had turned its back on the world

'Waving a flag and saying "Great Global Britain" is an empty gesture' - Emily Thornberry
The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and prevents Covid,' professor tells LBC
Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland

Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

JCVI member calls for continued use of AstraZeneca jab despite 'rare' side effects
The journalist was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Blood clotting is 'super rare side effect' of AstraZeneca vaccine
Aspirin is 'probably more dangerous' than the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, says SAGE member

Aspirin is 'probably more dangerous' than AstraZeneca vaccine, says SAGE member

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London