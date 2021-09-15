Breaking News

Terry Lubbock, father of man found dead in Barrymore’s pool, dies aged 76

Terry Lubbock died from cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The father of a man found dead in entertainer Michael Barrymore's swimming pool 20 years ago has died, a friend has said.

Terry Lubbock, the father of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock, died at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, his friend and publicist Harry Cichy said.

Mr Lubbock, a retired toolmaker who lived in Harlow, Essex, had mounted a 20-year campaign for justice for his son after no one was charged in relation to his death.

Mr Cichy said in a tribute to the father: "You don't come across many people like Terry Lubbock.

"His tenacity and determination were incredible.

"He looked like a mild-mannered man, but he had the heart of a lion."

He added: "I knew him for 16 years. He thought about Stuart every waking hour, seven days a week.

"He's died sad, because he's died knowing people never knew the truth about what happened.

"But no-one could have fought harder for their son."

Mr Lubbock had been fighting for a fresh inquest into his son's death, having made a "final appeal" for witnesses to come forward in April.

"A new inquest was what really mattered to him," said Mr Cichy.

"He had lost faith in the police.

"Sadly, he's died not knowing whether there will be another inquest."

Essex Police arrested a man in March, on suspicion of the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock, but released him without charge in August.

As for Barrymore, he was arrested in 2007 but never charged with any offence.

He subsequently sued Essex Police, claiming his wrongful arrest had cost him about £2.5 million in lost earnings, but Court of Appeal judges concluded he should receive nominal damages.