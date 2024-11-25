Father of missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi found dead in LA

Ryan Kobayashi, the father of missing photographer Hannah, has been found dead. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

The father of a missing photographer has been found dead after flying to Los Angeles to aid in the desperate hunt for his daughter.

Hannah Kobayashi, 31, vanished after missing a connecting flight to New York from Maui, Hawaii, in Los Angeles on November 8.

Ms Kobayashi had taken the flight alongside her ex-boyfriend, who had booked the trip for the pair before they had separated.

The boyfriend continued to New York and has reportedly been cooperating with police.

Concerns were initially raised after a mystery text was sent from Hannah's phone, claiming she had a “spiritual awakening.”

Ryan Kobayashi urgently flew in to aid in the search for his daughter, but in a shocking turn of events, was found dead at LAX airport, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The search for Hannah Kobayashi continues. Picture: Missing people in America

No further details were given of his death but a statement from his family claims he took his own life.

His family said in a statement: “'The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today.

“After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family's suffering immeasurably.

“What the family needs most in this difficult time is for all communities to rally around them with support, compassion, and prayers. Please be considerate with your comments and posts.

“The trauma they are enduring is profound, and they now face the additional burden of grieving the loss of their family's pillar and navigating next steps.”

Hannah Kobayashi. Picture: Facebook

According to her family, Hannah’s phone has been switched off since November 11, with its last pinged location being LAX Airport.

Hannah’s mother, Brandi Yee says she has spoken to a friend of the missing artists, who said she was “scared” at the time she vanished.

“She heard from Hannah. She was at LAX, and she said that she was scared,” Yee said.

Hannah’s sister Sydni added: “She texted her that she was scared and that she couldn't come back home or something. It was just really weird texts.”

“We've been trying to call and call and call, text.

“None of the texts are getting delivered. We can't locate her phone.”