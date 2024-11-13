Dad jailed for selling 'dodgy Fire Sticks’ to stream Premier League football compared himself to 'Robin Hood'

13 November 2024, 08:24 | Updated: 13 November 2024, 08:25

Jonathan Edge pleaded guilty to offences under the Fraud Act.
Jonathan Edge pleaded guilty to offences under the Fraud Act. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Henry Moore

A father-of-two has been jailed for selling “dodgy” Amazon Fire Sticks that illegally streamed Premier League football matches to users across the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jonathan Edge, from Liverpool, was remanded in custody last month and was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to offences under the Fraud Act.

He was jailed for three years and four months, the Premier League confirmed in a statement.

This included a separate, concurrent sentence of two years and three months for viewing the content he supplied.

As the cost of watching Premier League football continues to rise in the UK, thousands have adopted these so-called “dodgy” Amazon Fire Sticks which for a small fee allows users to stream all the television they want.

Read more: Watch as Trump's new Defence Secretary pick hits drummer with axe on TV

Edge ran his illicit business out of his Liverpool home and used Facebook and word of mouth to boost sales.

The 29-year-old dad ignored multiple warnings before his arrest.

Amazon Fire Sticks can be hacked to illegally stream Premier League matches.
Amazon Fire Sticks can be hacked to illegally stream Premier League matches. Picture: Getty

Kevin Plumb, Premier League general counsel, said: "The significant sentence handed down to the individual involved once again serves to highlight the severity of his actions.

"We will continue to pursue legal action against those supplying unauthorised access to Premier League football, regardless of the scale or mode of operation. Ignoring warnings to stop only served to make the consequences worse for the individual."

But Edge’s defence argued he was acting as a kind of “Robin Hood” for poor football fans.

Julian Nutter, defending, said: "Whether or not he made a significant profit is an issue which is raised.

"The point should be made on his behalf that the people who would buy his products would not be people who are likely to have the money to buy a Sky subscription."

Detective Sergeant Steve Frame from Merseyside Police said: "Merseyside Police is committed to working in collaboration to investigate intellectual property theft and we welcome today's sentence handed to Edge.

"Many people see no harm in illegally streaming TV services but they are wrong, and this outcome should serve as a further warning how seriously such copyright theft continues to be taken."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wetherspoons pubs will stop selling San Miguel

Wetherspoons axes 'nation’s favourite' beer and swaps it for an Italian alternative

The mum was jailed for missing an appointment 20 years ago.

'I've lost everything all over again': Mum-of-three recalled to jail for missing one probation meeting 20 years ago

Hvaldimir died earlier this year

Russian 'spy' Beluga whale 'was being trained to guard Kremlin's military base but fled because it was a hooligan'

Hayley Dowell, 38, died after suffering medical complications when she travelled to Turkey for cosmetic procedures

UK woman died after butt-lift surgery in Turkey ‘after surgeon walked out’

Pete Hegseth accidentally hit a drummer with an axe

Watch as Trump's new Defence Secretary pick hits drummer with axe on TV

Exclusive
Families of those harmed by the existing ban on assisted dying gather outside Houses of Parliament as the Private Member’s Bill to legalise assisted dying is formally tabled by Kim Leadbeater

Brits want new assisted dying laws to go even further, poll reveals

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Abuse is a 'whole church problem' safeguarding lead warns in wake of Archbishop of Canterbury’s resignation

Wes Streeting plans to give the drug to unemployed and obese Brits.

Failing NHS hospitals to be named and shamed as Wes Streeting pledges to sack underperforming managers

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

Kate's Christmas return: Annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme

Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk to his cabinet when he becomes president

Elon Musk to lead US ‘DOGE’ department to cut bureaucracy which they claim will be ‘Manhattan Project of our time’

Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk to his cabinet when he becomes president

Donald Trump confirms tech billionaire Elon Musk will join cabinet when he becomes president

Shop selling knives in the Old Town in Chania, Crete, Greece.

Social media bosses who don't stop illegal knives being advertised on their sites could face fines

Several sandbags to contain the new flood in Aldaia, Valencia

Flood-hit areas of Spain brace for torrential rain forecast as orange alert issued

Hereford, Herefordshire, UK – Friday 4th July 2024 –

More than half of candidates claim they were abused or intimidated during election campaign

Booker Prize 2024 Award Ceremony in London

Samantha Harvey becomes first woman since 2019 to win Booker Prize

All Main Candidates For PM Address CBI Conference

Victim of serial abuser John Smyth says Archbishop's resignation paves way for others to be held 'accountable'

Latest News

See more Latest News

police uk light car

Three taken to hospital after car mounts pavement on busy London street near Piccadilly Circus
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Archbishop of Canterbury only resigned due to ‘immense pressure’, insists John Smyth abuse victim
Andrew Marr spoke to Liz Carr

'Coercion on a state level': Silent Witness star argues assisted dying bill risks people feeling there is 'no choice'
x

'He did everything right': Reporter who broke story of John Smyth's abuse defends Justin Welby following resignation
Kate Mulcahy, 37, was found dead after a fierce blaze broke out at the home in Greater Manchester

Mother of four, 37, killed in fire at £1.2m home as her four young children 'manage to escape'
A key vote on assisted dying will take place at the end of the month.

'There are different views and opinions': MP behind assisted dying bill reveals cabinet split ahead of key vote
The Queen at her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.

Queen Camilla seen for the first time after missing Remembrance Sunday service due to chest infection
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Why has Justin Welby resigned and what happens next to the Church? All your questions answered
The trio of brazen shoplifters has been jailed

Shameless shoplifters jailed for stealing £200,000 of goods in 120 offences after being caught on CCTV
Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Houses of Parliament

'Knifeman' arrested by armed police after reports of man 'carrying knives' outside Parliament

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere
Harry has paid tribute to veterans

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to 'fellow veterans' in rare statement to mark Armistice Day
Duchess Sophie made a sweet gesture to Princess Kate at the end of the Remembrance Day service

Duchess Sophie's tender gesture to Kate as pair appear on Cenotaph balcony in royal return to duties

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News