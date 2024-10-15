Devastated father of woman who died when her Ottoman bed collapsed also lost son, 16, in motorbike accident

Helen Davey. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The devastated father of a woman who died when her Ottoman bed collapsed on her also lost his son in a motorbike accident.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Helen Davey, 39, was suffocated to death in June after the faulty bed collapsed on her head, trapping her between the mattress and base.

The mum-of-two, from County Durham, is said to have been discovered by her teen daughter Elizabeth, who is known as Betty. She also had an 11-year-old son called George.

Ms Davey's father, Robert Casson, 66, told friends there were "no words that cover" her death or the death of his son, Luke Casson, who died 13 years earlier at the age of 16.

He died of a brain injury after crashing his moped into a telegraph pole near his home, according to the Mail.

Read more: Mother-of-two suffocated to death by her own Ottoman bed as teen daughter finds her 'trapped' following accident

Speaking ahead of Ms Davey's funeral, Mr Casson said in a Facebook post: "Our hearts are broken as we bury our two beloved kids today.

"Helen only 39 died 6 June 2024. Luke was 16 and died 21 May 2011.

"Both lost in tragic accidents and will be missed our whole lives.

"Our love and thanks go out to everyone who has contacted us with messages, cards and flowers.

"There are no words that cover it."

Ms Davey was laid to rest alongside her brother's interred ashes.

Read more: Bodies of couple murdered by daughter and hidden in house for four years only discovered after GP raised concerns

Read more: 'Time stopped': Alex Salmond 'fell into arms of colleague' and 'died on the spot'

Helen Davey. Picture: Facebook

An inquest into her death found that one of the gas pistons which raised the mattress had been defective.

Senior coroner Jeremy Chipperfield concluded that the death was accidental, warning that there is a risk of further deaths unless action is taken.

In his report following the inquest, he said: "The deceased was leaning over the storage area of an ottoman-styled 'gas-lift bed' when the mattress platform descended unexpectedly, trapping her neck against the upper surface of the side panel of the bed’s base.

"Unable to free herself, she died of positional asphyxia. One of the two gas-lift pistons was defective.

"During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.

"In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action."

He said that it was his duty to raise concerns with the Office for Product Standards about "the existence and use of gas piston bed mechanisms whose failure presents risk to life".

In a public tribute to her mum, Betty said in June: "No words would ever describe how we are feeling. I can’t even begin to process that it’s real and you're not just going to walk through the door.

"Mine and George’s best friend from day one, I will always wish we had more time together and that you were still by our side supporting us through everything as always.

"I hope you know how much I love you and that I’d do anything for one more cuddle. Until we meet again my angel."