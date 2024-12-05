Pictured: Father charged with murder of daughter, 8, and attempted murder of her mother

5 December 2024, 14:46

The father of an eight-year-old girl fatally stabbed on Sunday has been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of her mother.
The father of an eight-year-old girl fatally stabbed on Sunday has been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of her mother. Picture: PA

By Lauren Lewis

The father of an eight-year-old girl fatally stabbed on Sunday has been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of her mother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mohammad Shaker Al Tamimi, of Lower William Street in New Ross, Co Wexford, in Ireland, appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Wednesday evening.

The 34-year-old's daughter Malika Al Katib suffered fatal injuries after getting caught up an altercation on Sunday evening.

Dressed in dark grey trousers, white top and soft shoes, he covered himself with a blue blanket while sitting in court and made no reply to the charges.

The accused, who was driven into Gorey District Court in a police van, was remanded into custody to appear before Wexford Court on Monday December 9 via videolink.

Judge Staunton directed that the accused receive a psychological evaluation when he arrives into custody.

The incident occurred at around 11.45pm, with locals carrying out first aid unit paramedics arrived.

Gardai from the Armed Support Unit were present at the scene and found Malika, her mother, Alisha Al Katib, 31, and the Al Tamimi injured.

All three were taken to nearby University Hospital Waterford, were the schoolgirl later died from her injuries.

According to sources close to the investigation, the man involved in the incident then attempted to "end his life but was unsuccessful".

Detective Garda Donal Doyle of New Ross Garda Station gave evidence of his arrest and caution to the court.

He said that the accused was arrested shortly after 12.30pm at University Hospital Waterford on Tuesday.

He was subsequently charged with the offences shortly after 5pm on Wednesday at Wexford Garda Station.

Mohammad Shaker Al Tamimi, of Lower William Street in New Ross, Co Wexford, in Ireland, appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Wednesday evening.
Mohammad Shaker Al Tamimi, of Lower William Street in New Ross, Co Wexford, in Ireland, appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Wednesday evening. Picture: PA

Read more: Senior serving Met officer charged with attempted rape and sexual assault

Security sources reportedly told the MailOnline last week: "From what gardaí know at this stage, Malika had been staying with her aunt and her cousins for a couple of days.

"She didn't want to go back on Sunday but her mother said she had to as she had school in the morning.

"Gardaí know there was an altercation between a man and a woman and that the child tried to intervene at some point to help her mother.

"She then got caught up in the row and was stabbed in the neck. This happened in front of the mother so you can only imagine what she witnessed.

"The man then tried to end his life but was unsuccessful. At this stage, he is being treated for his injuries but there are armed gardaí at the hospital."

"Gardaí were being kept on standby at the hospital last night in case there was any threat to his security.

"Gardaí will wait until the man is fit to be interviewed but they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,' the source added. 

Read more: North Korea deploying fake IT workers and hackers to target UK firms, cryptocurrency, and defence data, spy chief warns

Garda at the scene in New Ross, Co Wexford, after a girl died following an assault at a house. The girl, understood to be eight years old, was taken to University Hospital Waterford but died later
Garda at the scene in New Ross, Co Wexford, after a girl died following an assault at a house. The girl, understood to be eight years old, was taken to University Hospital Waterford but died later. Picture: Alamy
Garda at the scene in New Ross, Co Wexford, after a girl died following an assault at a house. The girl, understood to be eight years old, was taken to University Hospital Waterford but died from her injuries in the early hours of Monday.
Garda at the scene in New Ross, Co Wexford, after a girl died following an assault at a house. The girl, understood to be eight years old, was taken to University Hospital Waterford but died from her injuries in the early hours of Monday. Picture: Alamy

"Gardaí are also following a definite line of inquiry in relation to the matter and are not looking for anyone else in relation to this crime," the force added.

The coroner has now been notified, with the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist called in to assist in the investigation.

Gardaí said a post mortem examination will be scheduled.

Therese White, principal of New Ross Educate Together National School, said the pupil's death was a "terrible tragedy".

"We learned this morning of the death of a student who attends our school," she said in a statement.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with family and friends.

"The school has implemented our critical incident management plan and we are in receipt of support from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS).

"They have been with us all day supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist students at this time. Our teachers are helping students to deal with this tragic event.

"We will be sharing information with parents today around how they can support their children at this difficult time.'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan court indicts ex-prime minister Imran Khan over military posts attacks

Anders Breivik with three prison guards

Norwegian court rejects mass killer Anders Breivik’s second bid for parole

Southern Giant Hornet (Vespa soror) Insecta.

Swarm of ‘murder hornets’ discovered in Europe for the first time - as scramble to track down nest begins

Eddie Ratcliffe, one of the two teenagers convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, has appealed to have the length of his sentence reduced on account of his 'immaturity'.

Brianna Ghey killer appeals to have sentence reduced on account of 'immaturity'

Teacher, 33, jailed over naked Snapchat photos after telling boy, 15, 'I bet all the boys fancy me'

Teacher, 33, jailed over naked Snapchat photos after telling 15-year-old boy: 'I bet all the boys fancy me'

Sergey Lavrov gestures with his finger

Blinken and Lavrov clash on Ukraine at security meeting in Malta

The Yasharahyalahs set up their own 'Kingdom' and buried their son in their garden

Drop out parents who set up their own 'kingdom' embalmed their dead son, 3, before burying him in their garden

Vasile Gorghescu, 42, was sentenced for murder on Tuesday

Man jailed for murder after violent stabbing attack in Stratford shopping centre car park

Police tape, a police car and a police officer outside a hotel

Gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare chief ‘left message on ammunition’

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. A street sign that says 'one way' is positioned belo

Key members of OPEC+ alliance to put off increasing oil production

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier during the debate prior to the no-confidence votes on Prime Minister Barnier's administration at the National Assembly in Paris, France on December 4, 2024.

Le collapse du government: French PM Michel Barnier resigns after losing confidence vote

Starmer's six pledges explained: What is Labour's 'plan for change'?

Starmer's six pledges explained: What is Labour's 'plan for change' and what does it mean for you?

Cynthia Envivo and Ariana Grande at the "Wicked" Australian Premiere.

Mum sues Mattel over porn site URL printed on Wicked doll box

Darrian Williams

Two teenagers jailed for life after masked duo stabbed 16-year-old Darrian Williams to death in Bristol park

Syrian opposition fighters on a seized military armoured vehicle

Syrian army pulls out of Hama after insurgents break through defences

A pair of probes creating an artificial total solar eclipse

European satellites launched in demo to create artificial solar eclipses

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues amber weather alert as strong winds and heavy rain set to lash UK

Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues 'danger to life' warning as strong winds and heavy rain lash UK
UK trials first interactive public breathalyser to curb drink-driving during festive season.

UK pub debuts first interactive breathalyser to help tackle drink-driving during festive season
France Government

Macron to address nation day after no-confidence vote topples government

Muhammad has replaced Noah as the most popular boy's name in England and Wales while Olivia held on to the top spot for girls in 2023, new figures show.

Muhammad replaces Noah as most popular boys' name, Olivia holds on to top spot for girls

Keir Starmer unveils the six 'milestones' for his government

Starmer's six pledges: PM unveils government's 'plan for change' including extra police and 1.5 million new homes
People who are eligible for a free flu jab have been urged to take up the offer "as soon as possible"

Four times more people hospitalised with flu this year as NHS warns hospitals are 'busier than ever'
Israel Palestinians Amnesty

Amnesty International says genocide is occurring in Gaza

Stuart Gogg during the Six Nations rugby match between France and Scotland in Saint-Denis, 26 February 2023

Former Scotland rugby captain handed non-harassment order for domestic abuse against ex-partner
South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s parliament impeaches four officials as presidential vote looms

Starmer is set to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales.

'We're fixing the foundations': Home Secretary defends return to neighbourhood policing after 'decimation' under Tories

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News