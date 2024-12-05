Pictured: Father charged with murder of daughter, 8, and attempted murder of her mother

By Lauren Lewis

The father of an eight-year-old girl fatally stabbed on Sunday has been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of her mother.

Mohammad Shaker Al Tamimi, of Lower William Street in New Ross, Co Wexford, in Ireland, appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Wednesday evening.

The 34-year-old's daughter Malika Al Katib suffered fatal injuries after getting caught up an altercation on Sunday evening.

Dressed in dark grey trousers, white top and soft shoes, he covered himself with a blue blanket while sitting in court and made no reply to the charges.

The accused, who was driven into Gorey District Court in a police van, was remanded into custody to appear before Wexford Court on Monday December 9 via videolink.

Judge Staunton directed that the accused receive a psychological evaluation when he arrives into custody.

The incident occurred at around 11.45pm, with locals carrying out first aid unit paramedics arrived.

Gardai from the Armed Support Unit were present at the scene and found Malika, her mother, Alisha Al Katib, 31, and the Al Tamimi injured.

All three were taken to nearby University Hospital Waterford, were the schoolgirl later died from her injuries.

According to sources close to the investigation, the man involved in the incident then attempted to "end his life but was unsuccessful".

Detective Garda Donal Doyle of New Ross Garda Station gave evidence of his arrest and caution to the court.

He said that the accused was arrested shortly after 12.30pm at University Hospital Waterford on Tuesday.

He was subsequently charged with the offences shortly after 5pm on Wednesday at Wexford Garda Station.

Security sources reportedly told the MailOnline last week: "From what gardaí know at this stage, Malika had been staying with her aunt and her cousins for a couple of days.

"She didn't want to go back on Sunday but her mother said she had to as she had school in the morning.

"Gardaí know there was an altercation between a man and a woman and that the child tried to intervene at some point to help her mother.

"She then got caught up in the row and was stabbed in the neck. This happened in front of the mother so you can only imagine what she witnessed.

"The man then tried to end his life but was unsuccessful. At this stage, he is being treated for his injuries but there are armed gardaí at the hospital."

"Gardaí were being kept on standby at the hospital last night in case there was any threat to his security.

"Gardaí will wait until the man is fit to be interviewed but they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,' the source added.

Garda at the scene in New Ross, Co Wexford, after a girl died following an assault at a house. The girl, understood to be eight years old, was taken to University Hospital Waterford but died later. Picture: Alamy

"Gardaí are also following a definite line of inquiry in relation to the matter and are not looking for anyone else in relation to this crime," the force added.

The coroner has now been notified, with the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist called in to assist in the investigation.

Gardaí said a post mortem examination will be scheduled.

Therese White, principal of New Ross Educate Together National School, said the pupil's death was a "terrible tragedy".

"We learned this morning of the death of a student who attends our school," she said in a statement.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with family and friends.

"The school has implemented our critical incident management plan and we are in receipt of support from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS).

"They have been with us all day supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist students at this time. Our teachers are helping students to deal with this tragic event.

"We will be sharing information with parents today around how they can support their children at this difficult time.'