Rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage during Friday performance

American rapper Fatman Scoop has died aged 53 - days after he collapsed on stage during a gig. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

American rapper Fatman Scoop has died aged 53 - days after he collapsed on stage during a gig.

The artist, whose real name was Isaac Freeman, had been taken to hospital after collapsing on stage during a performance in Connecticut in the US on Friday.

In a statement, his talent agents MN2S said: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend and client, Fatman Scoop, at the age of 53.

"Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe.

"His iconic voice, infectious energy and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music."

Fatman Scoop, real name Isaac Freeman, had been taken to hospital after collapsing on stage during a performance in Connecticut in the US on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Scoop had success around the world and topped the UK Singles Chart in 2003 with Be Faithful.

Fatman Scoop was also known to UK audiences after appearing on Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother: UK vs USA in 2015, and was the third housemate to be evicted.

Sharron Elkabas, one of the founders of MN2S, said: "I spoke to him just a few days ago, and he was in such good spirits. It's hard to believe he is no longer with us."

The MN2S statement added: "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans during this incredibly difficult time.

"Scoop's vibrant spirit, boundless enthusiasm and passion for music will always remain in our hearts. He will be deeply missed."