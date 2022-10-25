'F*ck the Tories': Wrexham striker banned from wearing football boots with explicit message for the government

The football boots were banned by Wrexham, which is part-owned by Ryan Reynolds. Picture: Instagram/Paul Mullins/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Wrexham footballer has been told by his club not to wear his boots that featured an explicit message for the Conservatives party.

Striker Paul Mullin had posted a photo of the boots, which say "f*ck the Tories" on the side, to Instagram.

Wrexham A.F.C., who play in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, said the club had not been aware that Mr Mullin would post the photo, and the club keeps a "neutral position" on political matters.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham this year. Picture: Getty

The club, which is owned by movie star Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, also pointed out that Wrexham is a Conservative constituency, represented by Sarah Atherton in parliament.

A Wrexham statement read: "The club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval.

"For the record, the pictures wouldn't have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the club.

Paul Mullin playing for Wrexham earlier this month. Picture: Getty

"The club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.

"The club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the club itself.

"There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the club is found, is a Conservative seat.

"After this unwelcome distraction, the club hopes the focus remains on our objectives of gaining promotion on the field and creating community benefit off it, in which Paul Mullin will continue to play a significant part."