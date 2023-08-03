Britons trapped in war-torn Niger after partial evacuation of embassy following riot at French HQ

3 August 2023, 14:59 | Updated: 3 August 2023, 15:07

The British diplomatic hub in Niamey saw an exodus of diplomats after a riot kicked off at the French Embassy which was torn apart in the chaos
The British diplomatic hub in Niamey saw an exodus of diplomats after a riot kicked off at the French Embassy which was torn apart in the chaos.

By Chay Quinn

Fears are building around the fates of trapped Britons in Niger after the UK Government partially evacuated its embassy.

The British diplomatic hub in Niamey saw the exodus of diplomats after a riot kicked off at the French Embassy which was torn apart in the chaos.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced the reduction in the diplomats earlier, saying: "Due to the security situation the British Embassy in Niamey is temporarily reducing the number of its staff."

Read More: Hundreds rally in Niger as junta seeks to justify coup

Read More: Niger general who led coup asks for support

A military coup was launched last week in the west African country with soldiers detaining President Mohamed Bazoum to seize power.

Nigerien citizens took over the French Embassy in recent days
Nigerien citizens took over the French Embassy in recent days
The Foreign Office, headed by James Cleverly, has warned Brtis to stay indoors amidst the chaos
The Foreign Office, headed by James Cleverly, has warned Brtis to stay indoors amidst the chaos

British citizens are still known to be in the country after some escaped aboard French flights earlier this week.

The FCDO said: "We are grateful to the French for their help in this evacuation."

Protesters in Niamey have been chanting support for neighbouring countries that have also seen military takeovers in recent years.

Hundreds of people have rallied in support of Niger’s ruling junta in the capital, denouncing France and others who have criticised a recent coup, as the country’s military leaders sought to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover.

As numbers began to swell at a demonstration organised by the junta and civil society groups on Niger’s independence day, protesters in Niamey pumped their fists in the air and chanted support for neighbouring countries that have also seen military takeovers in recent years.

Some waved Russian flags, and one man brandished a Russian and Nigerien flag sewn together.

Last week’s coup toppled President Mohamed Bazoum – whose ascendency marked Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France.

It has been accompanied by strident anti-French sentiment and raised questions about the future of the fight against extremism in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence.

The coup has been strongly condemned by Western countries and the West African regional bloc known as Ecowas, which has threatened to use force to remove the junta if they do not hand back power to Mr Bazoum.

Brits have already been evacuated through French flights
Brits have already been evacuated through French flights.

As tensions have grown in the capital and the region, many European countries have moved to evacuate their citizens.

At Thursday’s protest, many expressed support for the coup leaders and denounced interference from others.

“For more than 13 years, the Nigerien people have suffered injustices,” said protester Moctar Abdou Issa.

The junta “will get us out of this, God willing … they will free the Nigerien people”.

“We’re sick of the French,” he added.

It remains unclear whether the majority of the population supports the coup – and in many parts of the capital, people went about their lives on Thursday as normal.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, the new military ruler General Abdourahmane Tchiani lashed out at those who have condemned the coup and called on the population to be ready to defend the nation.

Protesters hold a Niger flag during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey
Protesters hold a Niger flag during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey.

Gen Tchiani said Niger will face difficult times ahead and that the “hostile and radical” attitudes of those who oppose his rule provide no added value.

He called harsh sanctions imposed last week by Ecowas illegal, unfair, inhuman and unprecedented.

The bloc has set a deadline of August 6 for the junta to reinstate Mr Bazoum, who remains under house arrest.

Its sanctions include halting energy transactions with Niger, which gets up to 90% of its power from neighbouring Nigeria, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

In a closed door meeting on Wednesday, dozens of people from civil society organisations, professional groups and trade unions spoke with the coup leaders about their vision for the country.

“We are talking about the immediate departure of all foreign forces,” Mahaman Sanoussi, interim co-ordinator for M62, an anti-French political alliance that organised Thursday’s protest, told The Associated Press (AP).

“The dignity of the Nigerien people will be respected by all without exception.”

But another civil society member at the gathering who refused to be named for security reasons told the AP they left feeling concerned.

They had a strong impression that the French military was going to be ousted soon and that members of civil society groups would help the junta do it.

France has 1,500 soldiers in Niger who conduct joint operations with its military against jihadis linked to al-Qaida and the so-called Islamic State group, and the United States and other European countries have helped train the nation’s troops.

A supporter of Niger's ruling junta holds a placard in the colors of the Russian flag reading 'Long Live Russia, Long Live Niger and Nigeriens' at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom
A supporter of Niger's ruling junta holds a placard in the colors of the Russian flag reading 'Long Live Russia, Long Live Niger and Nigeriens' at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom.
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta hold a Russian flag at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference in Niamey, Niger
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta hold a Russian flag at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference in Niamey, Niger.

Niger was seen as the West’s last reliable partner in the region, but some in the country see Russia and its Wagner mercenary group, which operates in a handful of African countries, as a powerful alternative.

The new junta has not said whether it intends to ally with Moscow or stick with Niger’s Western partners, but that question has become central to the unfolding political crisis.

Neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso – both ruled by juntas – have turned towards Moscow.

Even if Niger’s military rulers demand the withdrawal of French troops – as happened in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso – it would not make a difference, said Anne-Claire Legendre, a spokesperson for the French foreign minister during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“We don’t answer to the putschists. We recognise one constitutional order and one legitimacy only, that of President Bazoum,” she said.

Ahead of Thursday’s demonstration, the French embassy in Niamey asked Niger’s government to take all measures to ensure the security and protection of its premises after it was attacked by protesters and a door was set on fire.

Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta hold a Russian flag at the start of a protest called to fight for the country’s freedom and push back against foreign interference in Niamey, Niger

Supporters of Niger's ruling junta hold a Russian flag in Niamey

The French military said that five flights using its planes had evacuated more than 1,000 people this week, and France’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that its evacuation operation has ended.

The US State Department on Wednesday ordered what it said was the temporary departure of non-essential embassy staff and some family members from Niger as a precaution.

It said its embassy would remain open.

Supporters of Niger's ruling junta, gather for a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference
Supporters of Niger's ruling junta, gather for a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference.

Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the State Department had not requested US military assistance for the departure.

US President Joe Biden used the occasion of Niger’s independence day to call for Mr Bazoum to be released and democracy restored.

“The Nigerien people have the right to choose their leaders. They have expressed their will through free and fair elections – and that must be respected,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Nigeria cut off power transmission to Niger, an official at one of Nigeria’s main electricity companies said.

The official did not clarify how much of Niger’s power the cut represented, but any reduction would further squeeze citizens in the impoverished country of more than 25 million people where the electricity supply is already unreliable.

On Wednesday, the president’s party accused the junta of cutting off electricity to his residence since that morning.

“As a result, the president of the republic and his family no longer benefit from the rotating supply of energy,” said Kalla Ankourao, the ruling party’s general secretary.

