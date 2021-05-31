Fears thousands could lose homes as eviction ban ends

31 May 2021, 12:06

Fears are growing thousands of renters could be kicked out of their homes as the Government eviction ban ends today
Fears are growing thousands of renters could be kicked out of their homes as the Government eviction ban ends today. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Fears are growing thousands of renters could be kicked out of their homes as the Government eviction ban ends today.

A survey from Shelter found 22% of renters in England are worried they will lose or be asked to leave their current home at short notice.

Four in 10 (40%) said their experience of finding and trying to keep a home makes them worry about finding another home in the future.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: "The lifting of the eviction ban signals the beginning of the end for many renters facing homelessness. Thousands of people will wake up on June 1 knowing they'll soon be kicked out of their home, with nowhere to go.

Read more: I'm fed up hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC

"The ban has been a lifeline for private renters who have weathered job losses, falling incomes and rising debts in this pandemic. But what happens now? Longer notice periods, while they last, will give some worried renters valuable time. But come September, anyone facing eviction will have just weeks to find somewhere else to live."

Nearly 2,000 private renters in England were surveyed.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has previously said that renters will continue to be supported as national Covid-19 restrictions in England ease.

As part of a phased approach, notice periods - which were previously extended to six months as an emergency measure during the pandemic - will be set at four months from June 1.

StepChange Debt Charity chief executive Phil Andrew said: "Support from Government, like furlough and benefit uplifts, has been important in helping people through the pandemic, but not sufficient to keep many renters out of arrears.

"There are clear gaps in support which have seen a £360 million black hole of rent debt build up over the course of the pandemic.

"The Government can help by creating an emergency package of grants and no-interest loans to help rescue those in rent arrears due to Covid. It will help keep people in their homes, avert mounting problem debt, housing insecurity and homelessness and will enable people to get back on their feet after a devastating year."

A Government spokesman said: "Thanks to the success of the vaccine programme, national restrictions are gradually being eased and it's now the right time to start to lift the emergency measures we put in place.

"Tenants will continue to be supported with longer notice periods and financial help is still available such as the furlough scheme, which has been extended until the end of September.

"Evictions will not be carried out if a member of the home has Covid-19 symptoms or is self-isolating."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The EU Digital Covid Certificate is at the heart of plans to reopen travel within Europe without the need for quarantine or tests.

EU calls to scrap quarantine and testing for Europeans holding vaccine passports
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Denmark ‘helped US spy on European leaders’

People queue for their vaccine at Twickenham Stadium as organisers hope to inoculate 15,000 people in a single day.

Twickenham Stadium transformed into walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre
A man and child wearing masks visit Tiananmen Gate near the portrait of Mao Zedong in Beijing, China

China to allow couples to have three children

Crowds descended on Bournemouth Beach on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting Bank Holiday Monday will be the hottest day so far this year.

UK weather: Bank Holiday Monday set to be hottest day of year so far
China's ruling Communist Party will ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two

China to allows couples to have three children to address rising population age

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end

'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end
I'm fed up hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC

I'm fed up of hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC
'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns

'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns
'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears

'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears
Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic

Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic
Charlie Mullins admits to not having Covid vaccine – despite requiring employees to be jabbed

Charlie Mullins admits to not having Covid vaccine – despite requiring employees to be jabbed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London