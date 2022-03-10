Exclusive

Fears Ukrainians can be exploited by human traffickers as Boy Scouts man make-shift desks

10 March 2022, 07:26

Scouts are manning the refugee driver registration in Poland.
Scouts are manning the refugee driver registration in Poland. Picture: LBC
Matthew Thompson

By Matthew Thompson

As fears grow in Poland of people traffickers exploiting the chaos at the Ukrainian border, an LBC investigation has found the system to protect refugees is being manned by Boy Scouts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Over 1.3 million Ukrainian refugees have poured into Poland alone over the last fortnight. The overwhelming majority are women and children, and local authorities are struggling to cope.

At one processing centre in the town of Przemysl, nine miles from the border, up to 7,000 people a day are sorted and registered by their destination of choice. Drivers turn up constantly, offering lifts to cities right across Europe.

During the first few days, it was a free for all. But after reports of trafficking, authorities tightened the system. Even still, under an incredible amount of pressure, and manned by Boy Scouts, it simply cannot cope.

We posed as willing drivers, and were able to register by providing just a passport number and car registration plate. It could have been any plate. Our details were taken by a Boy Scout, one of many volunteers who had arrived to lend a hand. We were given wristbands, and allowed access to the centre, where hundreds of refugees wait to be taken to destinations around Europe.

Read more: Children buried under rubble as Russian air strike hits maternity hospital

Read more: Ukraine: Calls for ceasefire as Chernobyl safety systems 'at risk' after power outage

Strictly speaking, once we had found passengers, we were supposed to inform the authorities. But there were no checks. And few refugees we spoke to were aware they needed to tell anyone about their departure.

Even outside the processing centre, drivers held scrawled signs offering lifts. Some had wristbands. Some did not.

The vast majority of people here want to do good, and help people in desperate need. But such is the scale of this crisis, that no system can reliably ensure that everyone is safe from those with ill intentions.

Read more: David Cameron brands Putin a 'phenomenal liar' who lied over shooting down MH17

Signs inside the makeshift centre in Przemyśl, Poland.
Signs inside the makeshift centre in Przemyśl, Poland. Picture: LBC

The UK Government is facing increasing pressure to offer more safe routes for Ukrainian refugees, having only granted just over 700 visas out of 22,000 applications since the start of the war.

In comparison, Poland has taken in more than 1.2 million Ukrainians.

Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told a parliamentary committee that he understood security checks were required, but asked for the visa process to be simplified.

Transport Secretary Grand Shapps told LBC we "need to know who is coming here" as he warned it's "not beyond Putin to send people here to cause trouble".

Boy scouts manned the desks at the makeshift centre in Przemyśl, Poland.
Boy scouts manned the desks at the makeshift centre in Przemyśl, Poland. Picture: LBC

Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr the UK's response to the refugee crisis was a "big area of failure".

"I think the Government has broadly done the right thing so far in nearly every area, and I really do praise what they have done, but this is a big area of failure where we have misjudged the public mood," Mr Hunt said.

His comments come after LBC exclusively uncovered that a UK visa application centre used to process Ukrainian refugees in Poland did not open its doors to a waiting crowd, despite the Government's promise to speed up its response to people displaced by war.

In scenes that shame the UK approach to the refugees, people waving British passports who were trying to secure visas for loved ones were left shivering in the minus-3 degree cold for three hours while the centre's doors stayed shut.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has pledged a visa centre will be set up in France for Ukrainians who have made it that far, while James Cleverly, the Foreign Office minister, said he was sure the Home Office will expand its ability to process applications.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

"Wali" has deployed to Ukraine to join its "foreign legion"

Deadly Canadian sniper 'Wali' joins Ukraine foreign legion to fight Putin's invaders

Up to four British soldiers are feared to have gone to help the Ukrainian army as Russia continues to attack

Brit soldiers have 'disobeyed orders and gone AWOL' to fight in Ukraine

The fearsome TOS-1A weapon system has been used in Ukraine

Ukraine: Russia admits using fearsome thermobaric bomb that can vaporise human bodies

Zelenskyy reiterated calls for a no-fly zone

'Millions' could die if the West doesn't impose a no-fly zone, Zelenskyy warns

Extinction Rebellion will block UK oil refineries

Extinction Rebellion to block UK oil refineries as petrol hits £2 a litre at London pumps

Hannah Harris, 23, has been sentenced to six years.

Female teaching assistant jailed for having sex with pupil, 14, in supermarket car park

Former PM David Cameron says he would put his trust in Minister for Refugees Richard Harrington

David Cameron calls on Govt to make visa system easier for Ukrainian refugees

James Heappey has said nuclear weapons could be used in Ukraine.

Minister warns of 'possibility' Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

David Cameron on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

David Cameron defends tennis game with wife of ex-Russian minister for £160k Tory donation

Exclusive
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "phenomenal liar"

David Cameron brands Putin a 'phenomenal liar' who lied over shooting down MH17

Exports of whisky to Russia have halted

Scotch whisky exports to Russia put on ice

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London.

Pictured: Kate and Will fly flag for Ukraine as they show solidarity with volunteers

David Bennet, pictured here with surgeon Barley Griffiths, died two months after receiving a pig heart

Man who received genetically-altered pig heart dies months after groundbreaking operation

Children left buried under rubble as Russian air strike hits maternity hospital

Three dead including child as Russia accused of war crime for strike on maternity unit

Fresh warnings have been raised over Chernobyl

Ukraine: Calls for ceasefire as Chernobyl safety systems 'at risk' after power outage

Huge queues form outside of Russian McDonalds

Huge queues form outside Russian McDonald's as chain closes over Ukraine invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a news conference at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday March 10 2022

South Korea’s president-elect wants tougher stance on North Korea
Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday March 10 2022

Taiwan minister: China war would be a disaster regardless of outcome
Smoke rises after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

Three hospitals hit as Russian forces intensify siege of cities
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

WHO: Maternity hospital among 18 Ukrainian medical centres hit
House speaker Nancy Pelosi

House approves ban on Russian oil to US

CPAC Trump

Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

Russia Ukraine Warplanes Explainer

Pentagon rejects Nato nations providing jets to Ukraine

South Korea Election

South Korean conservative declares win in presidential race

A man stands atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv

17 injured as attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
The Papal Cross in Dublin’s Phoenix Park

Vatican replaces Puerto Rico bishop who alleges persecution

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr gave a scathing monologue on the UK's management of refugees.

Andrew Marr hits out at Boris Johnson over 'woeful' management of Ukraine refugee crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais
Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch again

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis
'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy
Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police