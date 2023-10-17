Female British police officer, 23, 'raped at the base of the Eiffel Tower by knife-wielding predator'

17 October 2023, 22:57

Police officers patrol the Trocadero plaza near the Eiffel Tower
Police officers patrol the Trocadero plaza near the Eiffel Tower. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A female British police officer has claimed she was raped while at the bottom of the Eiffel Tower.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman, 23, told French authorities she was attacked by a man wielding a knife in the Champs de Mars, a park near the base of the iconic Paris tourist attraction.

The attack took place shortly before midnight on Monday evening, the woman told local police.

She said he pointed the knife at her after she tried to get him to go away.

French police arrested a 35-year-old man about an hour after the woman reported the attack and gave a description of the suspect.

Read more: Parisian bedbugs take on TfL: First sighting of critter crawling on London tube commuter's leg

Read more: French-German plan to create EU 'inner circle' with space for the UK as Keir Starmer meets Macron in Paris

Police officers patrol the Trocadero plaza near the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday
Police officers patrol the Trocadero plaza near the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

The woman was staying overnight with a friend in Paris.

The suspect is said to have attacked her after she went behind a bush to relieve herself.

She was away from her friend for only a few moments when he struck.

This is the second report of rape in the Champs de Mars in only four months.

After a Mexican tourist said she was assaulted, two men were arrested and later released.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip

Hamas and Israel trade blame as blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital

Students at a top grammar school are upset at having to shave

Bare-faced cheek: School upsets male students by banning beards and facial hair

Maren Morris

Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd citing irreconcilable differences

Donald Trump

Donald Trump returns to civil fraud trial in New York

The bridge has to comply with an old by-law

Workers fixing Millennium Bridge have to hang bail of straw as part of old London by-law

Alec Baldwin

Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin over fatal shooting on film set

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin meets Hungary’s PM in rare in-person talks with an EU leader

Singer Britney Spears will release her full memoir on 24th October.

Britney Spears says she was ‘so infantilised’ she felt like a ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship

Jim Jordan

Jim Jordan loses first vote to become House speaker

The hospital blast is said to have killed hundreds

Hundreds killed in strike on Gaza hospital, as Israel denies responsibility

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

Britney Spears says she had an abortion after Justin Timberlake told her ‘he didn’t want to be a father’

Israeli launched airstrikes on a building at Al Bureij Refugee Camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza

Six killed as Gaza school hit during Israeli air strike

France School Attack

French prosecutor says suspect in school stabbing declared allegiance to IS

Humza Yousaf has pledge to freeze council tax in his first SNP conference speech as leader.

Humza Yousaf freezes council tax as he makes spending pledges of more than £1bn

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine claims major strike on Russian airfields as long-range missiles provided

Rachael Leader is mourning the death of her daughter Oria

'I wish I had more time with her': First Dates Hotel star tells of 'numbness' after daughter killed by dad in 'murder-suicide'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Dozens killed in Israeli air strikes on southern Gaza

The woman was attacked by her newly-adopted XL Bully dog, which had to be destroyed

Woman, 60, mauled by one-year-old 40kg XL Bully she adopted ‘less than a month ago’

Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery

Hezbollah fighters killed as tensions flare along Lebanon and Israel border

France Versailles Evacuated

Palace of Versailles evacuated again amid heightened alert level in France

The threat level could rise, LBC has been told

UK terror threat level 'highly likely' to be raised by Israel-Hamas war

Alicia Keys has faced backlash after a post she shared online.

Alicia Keys insists paraglider reference in online post ‘completely unrelated’ to Hamas attacks amid fan controversy
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family were appealing the demolition notice at a hearing today

Captain Tom Foundation set to close as daughter's lawyer admits it's 'unlikely to continue'
Peter Bone has had the Tory whip removed

Peter Bone has Tory whip removed after bullying and sexual misconduct allegations against staff
Poland Elections

Polish president urged to make ‘fast decisions’ after opposition’s election win

Goldman Sachs Results

Goldman Sachs sees earnings plunge by a third

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit